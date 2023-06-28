Glentoran favourite Marcus Kane celebrated as Warren Feeney starts his reign with St Mirren draw

Glentoran 0 St Mirren 0

Stephen Robinson and Diarmuid O'Carroll look on from the St Mirren side of the dugout

New Glentoran boss Warren Feeney passes on instructions to his team against St Mirren

Marcus Kane and St Mirren’s Olutoysi Olusanya tussle during the Glentoran captain's testimonial match at the Blanchflower

Marcus Kane plays the ball out during his testimonial match at Blanchflower Stadium against St Mirren

Marcus Kane gets a guard of honour before his testimonial match against St Mirren

It was a night to pay tribute to a long-serving Glentoran captain but also a first glimpse at a team managed by Warren Feeney that is aiming to rule domestic football again.

A first league title since 2009 remains a distant dream but warriors like Marcus Kane will be up for the fight.

St Mirren’s interest in Glentoran’s Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin could have taken some of the focus off Kane, which would have been deeply unfair given the defender’s service to the east Belfast club.

But that was never an issue, with the former Cliftonville man on a break after his international commitments.

Stephen Robinson’s Scottish Premiership side were at the Blanchflower Stadium for Kane’s testimonial before they provide the same honour to Niall Quinn against Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday.

One international star was missing but former Northern Ireland Under-21 ace Caolan Boyd-Munce did feature for the Saints.

Although this clash finished scoreless, these games are productive workouts for all sides ahead of the real competitive scraps, and the Big Two will look to flex their muscles in Europe.

But the managers feared injuries and Jay Donnelly was an early casualty, replaced by Junior.

As expected, the clash lacked intensity but there was a flicker of excitement when Aaron Wightman’s low drive tested keeper Zach Hemming.

Junior just failed to get his head to a cross, while captain Mark O’Hara headed narrowly wide for the visitors.

Rory Donnelly was also off-target with a header on a night when defences were solid and Oliver Webber, a second-half substitute, produced a stunning save to deny Scott Tanser.

For Kane, who was substituted during the second period, this was much more than a game. While the supporters showed their appreciation for a loyal leader, it was an opportunity for the Belfast man to feel the love of a community which stood by him in some dark times.

The Irish League family united in a show of compassion and support in late 2019, when Marcus and Aimee’s son Harrie tragically died prematurely during pregnancy and was buried on Christmas Eve.

‘Moko’, Aimee and their daughter Mollie have endured a harrowing ordeal and Glentoran ensured they weren’t on that painful journey alone.

Aimee has been a constant support to Marcus and it’s a sweet moment to share such a special milestone together.

St Mirren were worthy opponents for his testimonial and the 31-year-old, who joined the Glens from Linfield in the summer of 2012, will be dreaming of lifting the Gibson Cup.

Irish Cup victories are memorable, but Glentoran are a club that needs to challenge for the league title.

In recent seasons, there have been several low moments, and Kane has felt the turbulence.

Feeney has spoken of the need for a mentality change but if McMenamin departs, it will be hard to replicate his wizardry.

Junior, however, could provide a greater creative spark after his lively performance.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Singleton, Kane, McCullough, Walsh, Marshall, Jay Donnelly, Rory Donnelly, McGinn, Locke, Wightman.

Subs: Webber, Wilson, Burns, Kelly, Russell, Boyd, Afele, Junior, Purkis, O’Connor, Wallace, McLaughlin, White.

ST MIRREN: Hemming, O’Hara, Kiltie, Boyd-Munce, Dunne, Olusanya, Strain, Jamieson, Kenny, Gallagher, Sutherland.

Subs: Urminksy, Tanser, F Taylor, Flynn, Baccus, Greive, Fraser, Gilmartin, Taylor, Gaffney, R Taylor.