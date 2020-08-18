Glentoran FC and Ashfield Boys' School team up for new academy

Barney Bowers has worn both the Ashfield and Glentoran jerseys with distinction

A school that has produced more Northern Ireland international players than any other is developing a football academy with Glentoran in a bid to create a new generation of professionals.

Ashfield Boys' has a long association with the club dating right back to the Sixties, and past pupils such as Ron McCreery, Barney Bowers, Alan Paterson and Alan Harrison all played for the Glens.

McCreery, Harrison and Paterson were part of the unbeaten league winning team of the 1980/81 season.

Later players such as Tommy Leeman, Raymond Morrison and Gary Hillis wore the Ashfield and then Glentoran jerseys with distinction.

Other successful Glens players such as Justin McBride, Darren Armour, Jay Magee, Paul Leeman, Andy Kirk and Stuart Elliott attended Ashfield.

Since Ali Pour took over as majority shareholder at The Oval in July 2019 and brought with him manager Mick McDermott and his assistant Paul Millar, they have aimed to reconnect the club with the community.

Glentoran and Ashfield are now developing a full-time football academy for youths between the ages of 16 and 18.

They will have the opportunity to not just study for a Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport - the equivalent of three A-levels - but will also have a schedule for full-time training, coaching, strength and conditioning.

Meanwhile, two IFA education development officers will deliver a programme providing the young players and students with additional qualifications, from coaching and referee awards to mental health and Show Racism The Red Card workshops.

McDermott, a qualified teacher and Uefa pro licence holder, along with the club's professional players will lead regular coaching sessions.

They will also help mentor and assist the young players and students, and with the school's PE staff, deliver coaching and festival days for primary schools in east Belfast.

In addition, each student on the course will have the opportunity to gain work experience and coaching opportunities with the IFA and Glens.

Ashfield head teacher Jo McColgan said: "We are absolutely delighted to be reconnecting with Glentoran FC and creating a variety of opportunities and pathways for our young people.

"Ashfield Boys' has a proud history of excellence, not just in terms of academic achievements but also in football.

"So many of our pupils have represented and achieved great success with the Glens over the decades.

"We are also the school who has produced the most Northern Ireland Internationals - nine in total, with Glentoran players Stuart Elliott and Andy Kirk among them. We look forward to working in partnership with Glentoran FC and embedding both the school and club firmly in the local east Belfast community. We are hugely excited about the future."

McDermott said: "This is another major step forward in our journey to strengthen both our community ties and our club.

"The biggest club in Belfast partnering with the largest boys' school in east Belfast is an exciting prospect. We know this relationship will offer unique educational and career options for many. I am looking forward to getting involved and developing the programme."

If you are waiting for your GCSE results and would like to apply to the course, contact Jo McColgan on 028 9065 6812, or jmccolgan320@c2kni.net.