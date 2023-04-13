Glentoran FC pay tribute to ‘much loved’ team doctor who has died

Glentoran Football Club have paid tribute to their “much loved” team doctor who has died following a short illness.

In an obituary published on the club's website confirming the death of Dr Chris Kyle, Glentoran FC said: “It is with the saddest of hearts that Glentoran Football Club pays tribute to our long serving and much-loved Team Doctor, Dr Chris Kyle, who has passed away following a period of illness.

"Dr Kyle provided his time, support and expertise to the club over many years and was a reassuring sight in the Glentoran dugout home, away and across Europe.

"Even in his final weeks he worked with the players and was always available to provide support, advice and wisdom. Such was his love for Glentoran and those within the club.”

An online profile on his role in the club reports Dr Kyle was with the team since 2010.

Glentoran FC Chairman Ian Kerr said of Dr Kyle: “Dr Chris Kyle was a wonderful servant of our club. His service to Glentoran even when he wasn't well is a wonderful testament to the man. It was a privilege to know him.

"Everyone at the Glentoran family wish to pass on our sincere condolences to the Kyle family. A great man lost to us.”

While Glens legend and Academy Manager Colin Nixon said it would be “extremely hard” not to see the doctor in the ground’s dugout during games.

“I was devastated when I received the sad news from his son that Dr Chris Kyle had passed away this morning," he said.

"Chris was the very best of us. A man who I deeply respected and cherished the friendship we had. Never judgemental but always only caring and compassionate, Chris truly was one in a million.

"His loss will be Glentoran’s loss as his duty of care to all at the club but especially the players will never be replaced. It will be extremely hard not to see him in our dugout.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family at this time and can only imagine the heartbreak they are feeling. God bless Doc.”

The club closed their statement by saying they send their “deep condolences to the family of this great servant to Glentoran at this most sorrowful of times”.

Former club captain Paul Leeman added: “So sorry to hear this. Sincere condolences to the family. RIP Dr Chris Kyle, a truly lovely man.”

Fans of the east Belfast club also took to social media to pay their own tribute to the popular member of the backroom staff.

"Great man, and lifelong Glentoran supporter,” one supporter wrote online.

Robert Childs added: “Very sorry to hear this, he was a real gentleman. Spoke to him at the gates of the shipyard when he came down to support the workers.”

A family doctor alongside his role in the club over the years, one man added: “When I moved to Newtownabbey in 1988, Dr Kyle became our family doctor.

"He was a very kind, compassionate and understanding man over all the years we knew him. It was a tonic to go into his room in the surgery and see pictures of Glentoran and the Oval.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.