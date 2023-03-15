Glentoran fourth as late Danny Purkis strike stuns Ballymena United

Last-gasp winner heaps more misery on David Jeffrey’s side

Danny Purkis last night spared Glentoran blushes by nicking a last gasp winner against gutsy Ballymena United at the BetMcLean Oval — but it wasn’t pretty stuff.

Although Rodney McAree’s boys moved up to fourth place in the Danske Bank Premiership table with the 1-0 win, they still trail runaway leaders Larne by a whopping 11 points.

It was only Glentoran’s second win in six outings, but an improvement on their weekend contribution when they were humbled at home by Glenavon which led to manager Rodney McAree and his team being booed off at the finish.

Ballymena’s season appears to be slipping away on a weekly basis. They now haven’t won a League game in their last 10 outings, having picked up only three points in that depressing run.

Even a seventh placed finish — that could possibly earn a place in the European qualifier — is now rapidly disappearing into over the horizon for the beleaguered Sky Blues.

McAree made four changes to the team after that calamity bringing in goalkeeper Ollie Webber, skipper Marcus Kane, Danny Purkis and Niall McGinn.

Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin in action with Ballymena’s Douglas Wilson — © INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

United chief David Jeffrey also reshaped his side, making four changes to the side that crashed to Coleraine, handing Ross Redman, Dougie Wilson, Ryan Waide and Mikey Place starting shirts.

Glentoran were only inches away from taking the lead on seven minutes. Conor McMenamin picked up a pass from Rhys Marshall on the right, skipped inside only to see his low curling drive fizz past the post.

They threatened again with McGinn whipping in a clever delivery from the right which was met by the towering Aidan Wilson, who could only head into the gloves of Jordan Williamson.

Wilson then got back to do what he does best in defence. In an enterprising move on the right, Sean Graham picked out the lively Davy McDaid and, as he pulled the trigger, the big Scot got in a telling block.

McDaid was then presented with a glorious chance on 23 minutes.

Kenny Kane’s cross was totally miscued by defender Rhys Marshall and when the ball fell to the diminutive striker, he could only drill his shot wide.

United grew into the game and, in another impressive move on the right on 38 minutes, Graham sent Kane hurtling through the middle only to hoof his shot just over.

Both sides created chances early after the restart. James Singleton’s piercing dash forward opened up a chance for McGinn, whose shot was bravely blocked by teenage centre-back Craig Farquhar.

Glentoran missed a glorious chance just before the hour. McMenamin’s pin-point cross found Purkis, who headed across goal, neither Singleton nor McGinn could convert from two yards at the back post.

It was Purkis who broke the deadlock on 88 minutes, picking up a clever pass from substitute Shay McCartan before rifling low past Williamson.

GLENTORAN: Webber, Marshall, L McCullough, Wilson, Kane (McCartan 68), Devlin (J Donnelly 83), Singleton, Burns, McMenamin, Purkis, McGinn (Wightman 74). Subs not used: A Henderson, R Donnelly, Crowe, Junior.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Nelson (Gibson 90), Redman, D Wilson, McDaid, Waide (McCullough 70, K Kane, McVarnock, Graham, Place (McGrory 74), Farquhar. Subs not used: J Henderson, Tipton, Tennant, Clarke.

REFEREE: Evan Boyce.

Man of the match: Craig Farquhar.

Match rating 4/10.