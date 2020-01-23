Glentoran frustrated as record £60k striker bids knocked back by Cliftonville and Ballymena United

Glentoran's attempts to break the Irish League transfer record look set to be frustrated as both Cliftonville and Ballymena United hold firm despite receiving £60k offers.

The Reds are already understood to have rejected the offer for the Premiership's top marksman Joe Gormley, while Ballymena are refusing to consider the third approach the Glens have made this month for frontman Adam Lecky.

Glenn Ferguson's £55k move from Glenavon to Linfield has long been the Irish League transfer record. There was some debate over whether Jamie McGonigle's move from Coleraine to Crusaders in the summer beat that figure but, if Glentoran can secure one of these transfers, Ferguson's record would certainly be consigned to the history books.

With Gormley under contract at Solitude until the summer of 2023, it's no surprise that the Reds have knocked back Glentoran's approach.

Sources close to the Oval club are less than optimistic about their club's chances of luring the former Peterborough forward across the city.

However, it's a case of one or the other for Glentoran, and the club were thought to be holding out more hope of convincing Ballymena to sell Lecky, who is under contract until 2021.

The 28-year-old netted 11 Premiership goals as United finished second in the league last season. At 6'6 and with his ability on the ground a match for his aerial prowess, Lecky is an attractive options for the Glens, who now have their sights fixed on at least securing European football this term.

Under new owner Ali Pour, Glentoran's climb up the Irish League table has been faster than expected and the chief is now willing to offer manager Mick McDermott financial assistance in his bid to secure the European cash jackpot this summer.

The Glens have already brought in striker Andrew Mitchell from Glenavon this month, adding to existing options Robbie McDaid, Jonny Frazer, Paul O'Neill, Cameron Stewart and, of course, Curtis Allen, whose return to fitness is imminent.

However, with Stewart set to miss most of the run-in through a hamstring injury, the east Belfast side are now keen to put the final piece in their attacking jigsaw with the signing of Gormley or Lecky.

Glentoran are currently top of the table but rivals Linfield are two points behind with a game in hand while Crusaders, Coleraine and Cliftonville are all within three points of the top.