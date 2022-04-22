Glentoran had every right to appeal their Cup expulsion, but it was a case they were never going to win and our game once again looks Mickey Mouse

Over and out. That's the Joe Crowe case and Glentoran's Irish Cup status. Any last hope of a trophy for Glens fans in a season that promised so much has gone.

The Oval outfit had every right to appeal their expulsion from the competition but having experienced ineligible player cases involving Irish League clubs over the last 25 years, I never thought they had a chance to win it. Did you?

Quick recap because this thing has gone on longer than the Stormont election campaign: On March 5, Glentoran defeated Newry City 1-0 in the Irish Cup quarter-finals with Crowe in the winning team's line-up.

Post match Newry made an official protest to the IFA about Crowe's eligibility for the tie and the governing body determined that the player should not have featured and dismissed the Glens and reinstated the border club.

Glentoran appealed to the IFA and lost. Glentoran then took their case to arbitration and it was disclosed today that they lost that as well.

There have been suggestions swirling around that the east Belfast club may take things further but the IFA feel that the arbitration decision is binding and the matter has now been brought to a conclusion with Newry playing Ballymena United in the outstanding semi-final on Tuesday and the victors meeting Crusaders in the decider at Windsor Park on May 7.

The IFA say that "full written reasons" on the decision of the arbitrator, Jane Bickerstaff QC, will be published next week.

More information will be available then. What we know now is that this has been an embarrassing episode for Glentoran and football in Northern Ireland.

How many more ineligibility cases do fans here have to put up with? They happen virtually every season and make our game look Mickey Mouse.

Irish League football is attempting to move forward yet the inability of clubs to play the correct players continually holds us back.

The Irish FA's online COMET system used for registering players and listing players for each match also needs addressed. It has shortcomings of that there is little doubt. The IFA, Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) and the clubs must come together and work on a solution to rectify the problems COMET brings. Preferably before next season.

In this particular case, Newry and Ballymena have been left hanging on for a resolution. They should have been playing a big occasion tie on a Saturday. Now their semi-final is on a Tuesday night when the attendance will be lower. That's rough on them having done nothing wrong.

Like I said Glentoran had a right to appeal but the processes in reaching a conclusion to issues like this should be a whole lot quicker.

We can only hope that the Mourneview Park match between David Jeffrey's Sky Blues and Darren Mullen's Premiership bound Newry is a corker and the final with Crusaders is a belter too. That way at least it's Irish Cup football on the pitch that is talked about rather than decisions in committee rooms.

As for Glentoran it has been another dreadful week for them. On Tuesday their title challenge ended with a scoreless draw at home to Larne and now this.

With champions Linfield in transition going from part-time to full-time and having lost a number of influential players this was Glentoran's time to strike and win big.

Manager Mick McDermott has spent a fortune but will have no silverware at the end of this season. In three full campaigns at the helm, signing high profile players on record transfer fees and hefty salaries, he has won just one Irish Cup.

To put that in perspective Eddie Patterson led the Glens to two Irish Cup triumphs in three years (2013 and 2015) when some of the players weren't getting paying their wages!

No wonder the Glentoran faithful are unhappy. They have every right to be.