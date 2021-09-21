Glentoran ‘happy’ to play in Co Antrim Shield despite boycott threat, says assistant manager Paul Millar

Larne and Glentoran go head to head in the first round of the ToalsBet.com County Antrim Shield tonight. A fascinating contest is in store at Inver Park but it will have to go some way to match the drama of their previous meeting in the competition.

That was in the final at Seaview on December 2, 2020. Normally the Shield is more of an afterthought than a headline grabber, but for a week last season it was front and centre, dominating the Irish League agenda.

Larne were aiming for their first senior trophy since 1987 and owner Kenny Bruce brought out the big guns to head up a fantastic social media campaign building up to the decider, with video messages from the likes of Jack Grealish, Sam Allardyce, Matt le Tissier, Iain Dowie and darts legend Michael van Gerwen backing Tiernan Lynch’s side to win the trophy.

It was feelgood factor stuff for the Larne supporters. Emotions were also running high at Glentoran but in a totally different way, with manager Mick McDermott fuming over the organisation of the final.

A few days before the game, the Oval boss revealed he considered pulling the east Belfast club out of the fixture, claiming the finalists had not been shown respect, insisting that it was a “pathetic decision” to play the game on a Wednesday rather than the normal Tuesday due to a lack of recovery time for the next match on Saturday, and he was angry that the final was being staged at a stadium which, like Larne’s home ground, had an artificial surface.

The match went on and, after a dire goalless draw, Larne won on penalties, with captain Jeff Hughes slotting in the winner to spark scenes of mad celebration amongst the Inver Park players and staff.

Post match, McDermott’s anger was still in evidence. Quizzed on whether Glentoran would be in the County Antrim Shield the following season he said: “Not a chance. Not a chance. We’re done with the County Antrim Shield!”

Now we know that was heat of the moment. The Glens are playing in the first round tonight with assistant manager Paul Millar confirming they would be facing Larne.

Millar said: “Last season we reached the final and were beaten on penalties. I thought when it came to a final, to play it on a 3G pitch was strange, but we had our argument at the time and it is all water under the bridge. We are happy to play.”

The Glens — who may not be alone on this particular issue — are, however, frustrated by Shield regulations which note only three substitutes can be used in a game rather than five, as is the case in other competitions.

Number crunch: Paul Millar believes five subs should be permitted in Shield

Millar commented: “I thought the County Antrim (FA) would maybe have had a wee bit of foresight and went in line with the BetMcLean League Cup and the league and allow five substitutes, but apparently they are only allowing three for some reason. They make the rules!”

Of course the Glens will want to win the Shield, but with the league title the number one goal for the club this season, Millar is open about where he sees the County Antrim FA competition on the priority list.

“All competitions that we enter are big but they are all weighted. Everybody wants to win the league and the Irish Cup because they are the biggest and they are the competitions that get you into Europe,” said Millar.

“Obviously the County Antrim Shield is a trophy you want to win but it is not the most important for any team, and if you asked David Healy (Linfield manager) or Paddy McLaughlin (Cliftonville manager), I’m sure they would say the same.”

There will be changes to both line-ups from Saturday’s league games and for Larne boss Lynch, there is a determination to keep hold of the trophy.

He said: “These are games we want to be involved in. On Tuesday night there will be no motivation required.”