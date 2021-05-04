Glentoran have revived table-topping Big Two rivalry with Linfield, says Glenn Ferguson

Linfield legend Ferguson says Oval foes are a serious force to be reckoned with

Glentoran could soon be capable of pushing Linfield off top spot in the Irish League, says Blues hero Glenn Ferguson.

The Glens haven't won the Gibson Cup since 2009 when skipper Paul Leeman lifted the glittering prize but, ahead of tonight's round of post-split league fixtures, Ferguson believes the once sleeping giant is now a force to be reckoned with.

A goalless draw at The Oval on Saturday dented Glentoran's hopes of winning the championship this season - they are now in third position, seven points behind leaders Linfield with only four games remaining - but it's clear the east Belfast side are now one of the league's big hitters.

A disappointing start to the campaign has left them running out of time to catch the Blues, but the squad assembled under Mick McDermott following Ali Pour's takeover is showing its quality.

Ferguson, who won six titles and four Irish Cups with Linfield, believes the Big Two's top of the table rivalry is back with a vengeance.

"It's no secret, everyone is in the same boat thinking they are a different animal now," said 'Spike', who is the Director of the Linfield Academy.

"At the start of the season, they were struggling and bottom of the league. Now their team is settled, they have been challenging at the top and when you qualify for European football, it can help you strengthen the team even more.

"If they can keep their best players and add a few more, they will only get stronger. There will be a challenge from them next season but I would imagine that other teams will raise their game, too, like Coleraine and Larne."

Saturday's clash at The Oval would have attracted thousands of fans in normal times and a big home crowd could have helped the Glens in what was a massive game.

It's often said the league is healthier when a strong Linfield and Glentoran are challenging for honours, and Ferguson shares that view.

"People were gloating for years when the Glens weren't very good, but when the fans come back in their numbers, the league needs the Big Two doing well to keep that high level of interest," added Ferguson who made a staggering 1,040 appearances for four clubs - Ards, Glenavon, Linfield and Lisburn Distillery - and bagged 563 goals in his distinguished career.

"The fans generate finances for other clubs and if that can help them strengthen, it makes the league even more competitive and a better product."

It's second v third tonight as Coleraine visit Glentoran, while Linfield host Crusaders.