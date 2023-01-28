Glentoran haven’t asked us about Rhyss Campbell, says Dungannon Swifts’ chairman Keith Boyd

Dungannon Swifts' Rhyss Campbell has been linked with a move to Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts chairman Keith Boyd has insisted Glentoran have not made an approach for Rhyss Campbell and the Stangmore Park side want to keep hold of the winger.

The Glens have been linked with a move for the winger this month but Boyd says he has heard nothing.

Campbell has many admirers around the Premiership but Glentoran and former Swifts manager Rodney McAree would need to move swiftly if they want to recruit the 24-year-old.

“I’ve never had an inquiry about Rhyss, nothing whatsoever,” said Boyd. “There has been speculation but there has been no correspondence or talk about him.”

Campbell has another two years of his contract to run and is highly valued at the Tyrone club.

“Rhyss has a job so it may be difficult for him to go into full-time football,” added Boyd.

“You just don’t know what other clubs are thinking but Glentoran have not asked me about him.

“As far as I am concerned Rhyss is staying with us and Rodney (McAree) knows us well enough to pick up the phone and talk about him. That hasn’t happened. We are his hometown club and he will treat us that way.

“The Glens have a good squad and Rhyss wants to play football, he wouldn’t want to join a club and be a bench warmer.

“Signing players is like buying a house, there’s a chain and someone needs to move.

“We are trying to get a striker and midfielder in but it’s not easy to do business at this time of the year.”

The Swifts welcome Coleraine to Stangmore Park today and Bannsiders defender Lyndon Kane is expecting an uncomfortable afternoon.

“They are all tough games,” he told the club’s website. “This League is probably the craziest in the world.

“There’s no easy games and people say ‘top six and bottom six’ and there’s a massive divide but you seen how tough we had it against Carrick.

“We will go there full of confidence and rightly so as we are on a good run.

“We will have a game plan, Oran will pick a team to go and win the game but we need to come together and perform.”

Kane also saluted keeper Martin Gallagher who produced a big save to foil Lloyd Anderson in the win over Carrick in midweek, a few days after an error against Cliftonville.

“It was an unbelievable save,” he added.

“We are so lucky at this club to have two great goalkeepers.

“I don’t know any other club who has a so-called second choice goalkeeper, if you want to classify Marty or Gareth as that, as good as us.

“That’s what Marty is all about and that’s life as a goalkeeper.

“If I make a mistake, there are people behind me to cover whereas if Marty makes a mistake 99% it leads to a goal.

“Oran said to us at half-time against Cliftonville to dig Marty out and we did but Marty certainly dug us out against Carrick.

“For him to bounce back the way he has was a credit to him.”