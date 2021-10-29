Glentoran haven’t been good enough, admits Mick McDermott as he raps ‘pathetic’ equaliser conceded against Portadown

Big impact: Shay McCartan may be back from injury to take on Carrick. Credit: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

On guard: Glens boss Mick McDermott says his troops can expect a fierce battle at Carrick this evening. Credit: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has warned his boys to prepare for war against Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Hotel Arena tonight.

McDermott is still smarting from last weekend’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Portadown —the latest in a horrible run of results in front of their frustrated home fans.

In fact, the Glens haven’t won a Danske Bank Premiership game at the BetMcLean Oval since September 10, when they defeated Ballymena United.

Since then, they have consumed heavy defeats by Crusaders and Linfield, while they conceded late goals in their last two fixtures against Coleraine and the Ports, which cost them more crucial points.

It means tonight’s clash in Carrickfergus is a must-win game if the Glens are to stay in touch with teams above them.

“It will be another tough game,” rapped McDermott.

“The players know last week wasn’t acceptable.

“The same thing happened in the previous match against Coleraine when we had victory in the palm of our hand, only to concede a late goal.

“It simply hasn’t been good enough.

“Our home record had been good up until the start of this season, teams had to work hard to try to get a point.

“I don’t think we worked hard enough against Portadown last week, we let them physically get at us.

“We are in for a real battle at Carrick, there is no doubt about it. It will be a war.

“They have had some positive results this season.

“They are a strong, physical team. If we don’t show up, we won’t win, it’s as simple as that.”

McDermott, who is hoping to have big-money signing Shay McCartan and skipper Marcus Kane back from injury, insists recent performances haven’t reached the standards required.

He was also perplexed with the goals they conceded last weekend — a free header for the unmarked Michael Ruddy and a goalkeeping error from Ross Glendinning, filling in for bad boy Aaron McCarey, who is serving a three-game ban following an ugly incident with his own player Bobby Burns.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” snapped McDermott.

“With 10 minutes to go, we were winning 2-1 and they (Portadown) were down to 10 men and we still couldn’t see it out.

“To concede the type of goals we did was criminal, that’s the most disappointing part.

“It’s now happened a couple of times this season, we haven’t been able to see out games.

“Overall, the performance wasn’t good enough.

“Portadown were more physical than us.

“Their front two (Lee Bonis and Adam Salley) caused us problems all day and put us under pressure.”

McDermott has no doubt his boys will come good — he’s hoping sooner rather than later.

“I know the quality we have in the group, and I see the boys performing in training and for spells in games,” he added.

“The question is how do we get them to do that for a sustained period over 90 minutes?

“We need to keep working at it, there is no other way.

“When you are in our situation, the only thing you can do is work your way through it.

“We are not brave enough on the ball, the easy passes that we usually make are not being made and we are giving the ball away too much.

“I summed it up at half-time last weekend, using the term ‘sloppy’.

“We were disjointed and sloppy.

“Yes, everyone will pinpoint the error for the second goal.

“It was a pathetic goal to concede if the truth is to be told, but it was the combination of not putting the game to bed in the second half.

“At 2-1, the game should have been over.

“That was our ninth fixture of the league campaign and it would be fair to say it has been frustrating so far.”

Ciaran O’Connor is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken foot.

Tickets for next Tuesday’s rearranged Danske Bank Premiership clash involving the Glens and Larne at Inver Park are now available to buy online.

Meanwhile, Antrim-based Loughview Leisure Group has renewed a sponsorship deal with Carrick Rangers that will see the club’s Taylor’s Avenue Ground re-named.

The local business group, who own the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus, has signed a three-year deal to support the club.

This will see Carrick's home ground re-named the Loughview Leisure Arena. The deal comes off the back of Loughview Leisure Group’s recent purchase of the Hilton Templepatrick, Co Antrim.

Carrick Rangers chairman Peter Clarke said: “Loughview Leisure Group has been a supporter of the club over many years and we’re delighted they have decided to renew their existing commitment to Carrick Rangers. We are very much a club at the heart of the local community and we have been working hard over recent years to enhance and improve our facilities.

“The name Loughview Leisure Arena sums up where we are, what we do, and the facilities that we have, and we look forward to welcoming all our supporters; academy youth players and coaches, friends and visitors to the Arena in the coming months and years.”