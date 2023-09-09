Glentoran hero Ollie Webber earned his chance to shine, says proud Aaron McCarey

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has saluted penalty shootout hero Ollie Webber and he has predicted a bright future for the east Belfast side after their young guns blasted Crusaders out of the County Antrim Shield.

A more experienced Glentoran team will resume Premiership commitments at Newry City on Saturday (5.30pm) but the brave young lions who roared at Seaview offered an exciting glimpse into the future.

After a scoreless stalemate on the Shore Road, Webber saved spot-kicks from Jarlath O’Rourke and Philip Lowry to secure a 4-2 shootout victory.

Boss Warren Feeney used the Shield to give a run-out to a host of teenagers including his 15-year-old son George, Gary Smyth’s son Casey, 20-year-old Bailey Locke and Aaron Wightman who is still only 19.

As the Glens progressed to the Quarter-Finals of the County Antrim Shield — the draw for which will be made on Saturday — McCarey was thrilled for Webber and the young guns.

“Ollie was brilliant — I’m delighted for him,” said the former Cliftonville stopper.

“He’s had to be patient and he fully deserved to be the hero. No-one was happier than me.

“Ollie is a great fella, works hard and we push each other. He’s a quiet character, keeps himself to himself but has bags of potential.

“Any time he is called upon he is ready and we have a good working relationship.

“It’s important to have that level of competition as it drives players on. Whether they are playing or not, everyone has a role to play and there are plenty of games.

“I’m so excited when I see a young player coming through. I’ve been there myself and across the League in general the young talent is great.

“Our boys belong in the first team squad and the gaffer believes in them.

“Age doesn’t matter as long as you deliver on the pitch. For the club to have homegrown players breaking through is encouraging and they make all of us feel younger.”

Aaron McCarey hailed the performance of his understudy

The Shield offers managers a chance to give players game time regardless of how experienced they are.

But there’s a clear temptation to give young players an opportunity to demonstrate their talent.

In the more demanding League battles, every test needs to be taken seriously and the Glens will anticipate a few difficult moments at the Newry Showgrounds.

“You can always be happier with your start to the season,” added McCarey who began his career at Monaghan United.

“I’m sure every club feels the same.

“It’s hard to read too much into one team’s form but you are looking for consistency.

“We are aiming to be successful.

“There is a great group of lads there but we must show that talent. The time is now — we need to perform on a weekly basis.

“Going to Newry is always a difficult game.

“We must show the right mindset and apply ourselves correctly.” Bobby Burns’ sending off against Crusaders shone a light on the new directives around time wasting and McCarey feels better communication would be welcome.

“No doubt about it, referees have a tough job,” added the 31-year-old.

“The stakes are higher and decisions will be scrutinised. I think their job would be easier if we were all on the same wavelength and the directives were explained better at the start of the season.

“Hopefully things will calm down but someone could have explained the rules to the clubs better.”