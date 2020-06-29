Glentoran hit out at 'information leak' after club cleared in NIFL finance investigation

Glentoran have hit out at an information leak that led to a NIFL investigation against the club becoming common knowledge.

The east Belfast club have been cleared of any wrongdoing following a financial impropriety investigation, sparked by the Irish FA's licencing procedure.

Welcoming the news that no action would be taken against the club, Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson slammed what he claimed was a 'leak' made by 'someone from outside the club'.

"This has led to unwarranted press speculation and intrusion (and) provided fuel for the usual suspects on social media," said Henderson.

NIFL declined to comment on the Glentoran statement.

If found guilty, the Glens could have been facing relegation but the innocent verdict is no surprise whatsoever to the east Belfast club, who have publicly stated their innocence throughout.

“We knew that the business model this club is run on is financially sound, legally compliant, sportingly legitimate and above board," said Henderson.

"As signatories to the NIFL participation agreement and the Salary Cost Protocol, we fully comply with and abide by these rules and were therefore, more than willing to provide answers to any questions posed.

"This is exactly as it should be and any club that has nothing to hide will, I am sure, similarly do so in the future. All clubs know the penalty for breaching these rules and where they are guilty, deserve the punishment given to them, as happened to a club in the recent past."

No decision has yet been made in a case raised against Championship runners-up Ballinamallard United.