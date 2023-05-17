Glentoran hopeful of new Bobby Burns contract as Ross Redman rejoins Portadown

Bobby Burns was a key player for Glentoran as they qualified for Europe — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Glentoran are hoping to tie up a two-year deal with midfielder Bobby Burns.

Linfield and other clubs have been monitoring the situation but the Glens are keen to hold onto their star performer this season.

The 23-year-old is out of contract on June 30 along with club captain Marcus Kane.

Manager Rodney McAree has swung into rebuilding mode after the east Belfast side claimed the final European spot.

“Glentoran Football Club cannot let Bobby Burns leave,” stated McAree when discussing the future of the club’s Player of the Year.

Burns has played 46 games this season, scoring 10 goals from midfield, and was presented with the Glentoran Supporters’ Player of the Year award by senior officers of the Castlereagh Glentoran Supporters’ Club, organisers of the award since 1958.

He joined the Glens from Barrow on a permanent contract in August 2021.

A new deal would see him pass the 100 appearance mark as he has represented the club in 96 matches.

Midfielder Hrvoje Plum has left the Glens but Josh Kelly, who captained Ballymena United in their Irish Cup Final defeat to Crusaders, is joining this summer.

Young midfielder Terry Devlin continues to be linked with a move across the water, along with teenager Aaron Wightman who is on the radar of Brighton, Leicester City, Stoke City and Lincoln City.

Linfield have handed a contract extension to young midfielder Josh Archer. The 19-year-old, who had a year-long loan spell at Portadown, has prolonged his Windsor Park stay for a further 3 years.

“He’s a young player with a lot of potential and he will be more than familiar with the surroundings, so he will settle straight back in again with our pre-season preparations,” said Healy.

Archer added: “I am delighted to have signed this new contract with Linfield.

“I learned a lot from my loan spell at Portadown and now look forward to challenging for a place in the Linfield first team and repaying the club’s faith in me.”

Linfield Rangers are in action tonight in a top of the table clash with Larne Youth at Inver Park (7.45pm).

Portadown have announced Ross Redman’s return to Shamrock Park.

Redman leaves Ballymena United where his final appearance was in the Irish Cup Final defeat to Crusaders.

In a previous spell with the mid-Ulster side he helped the club secure promotion from the Championship.

The Ports have also rewarded Lee Chapman with a new one-year deal and Caolin Coyle joins from Dungannon Swifts.

Ryan McGivern, meanwhile, has agreed a two-year deal at Newry City, keeping him at the Showgrounds until the summer of 2025.

The former Northern Ireland defender joined his hometown club in 2021 after his contract with Linfield expired.

Thomas Lockhart has also agreed a two-year deal with Gary Boyle’s side.

But long-serving midfielder Declan Carville is leaving the border club. Since his arrival at the club in 2015, he has featured in 237 games.

City boss Boyle said: “Decky has been a massive part of this club and a huge influence on the many squads he has been a part of. A terrific player, he will go down as one of the best players in Newry’s history.”