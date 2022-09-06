Glentoran lack real threat but Danny Purkis’ effort is enough to see off Lisburn Distillery in County Antrim Shield

Glentoran 1-0 Lisburn Distillery

For 10 minutes at the BetMcLean Oval last night, it threatened to be the expected goal avalanche but in the end it was only a Danny Purkis goal midway through the first half that separated the sides leagues apart.

The contrast between them going into the game could hardly have been greater. Glentoran, the unbeaten Premiership leaders, had conceded only one goal in their five games; Lisburn Distillery are 10th out of 12 in the Premier Intermediate League, having scored only once in three games, although that did come on Saturday in the 2-1 defeat by Queens University.

Glens boss Mick McDermott made 10 changes from the 3-0 win over Newry City, with only Jay Donnelly retained to captain the side.

And Conor Haughey, aged 15 years three months and eight days, also came on to become the youngest ever player in the club’s history.

It was still a strong line-up, with six of the substitutes from Saturday starting and it was one of those, Aaron Wightman, who was the star of the opening 10 minutes.

First he set up Purkis with a pinpoint cross but the former Glenavon man somehow missed the target with his finish, and then the winger saw his shot saved by Ethan Carry’s feet.

Wightman then showed off his individual skills with a mazy dribble which put Donnelly in on goal but he fired over and when Purkis returned the compliment for Wightman, he too missed the target.

On 23 minutes a long ball from Malachy Smith sent Donnelly clear and when his cross/shot came in, Purkis was there at the back post to bundle the ball over the line.

This was Distillery’s first visit to the Oval since September 2012 when Andy Waterworth scored two of the Glens goals in a 3-0 win but the previous season, David Cushley was on target for the visitors in a 3-1 victory.

A goal last night would have felt like a win for this Distillery side but even the introduction of Shearer (Steven) up front could not bring reward.

Not that Glentoran were any more convincing in the second half. They huffed and puffed for more than half an hour without even bringing a save out of Whites goalkeeper Carry, who had impressed late in the first half with stops from Smith and Donnelly.

He was finally called into action in the 77th minute with a precisely placed shot from 25 yards by Terry Devlin but the keeper acrobatically clawed it away from the top corner.

With the five-man Distillery defence doing a sterling job in front of him, it was up to the Glens to try and break them down and the lack of urgency, or possibly complacency with no threat at the other end, must have disappointed McDermott.

Glentoran: Webber; Smith (Haughey 90), Murphy, Crowe, Russell; Plum, Devlin; Wightman (McLaughlin 88), J Donnelly (R Donnelly 60), Roy (Burns 60); Purkis (Stewart 88). Unused subs: McClean, McCarey.

Lisburn Distillery: Carry; Smyth, McCart, Patton (Curley 44), Morgan, Murray; Sinnerton (McGuinness 64), Lynch (Warnock 57), Higginson Grattan 57), Robinson; Swann (Shearer 64). Unused subs: Rooney, Angus.

Referee: Ben McMaster

Player of Match: Aaron Wightman