Glentoran left reeling after Patrick McClean’s shock retirement

A huge blow for Oval chiefs ahead of Big Two clash as Derry man calls it quits

Paddy McClean has revealed he has made the call to retire from football

Patrick McClean has rocked Glentoran by saying he is leaving the club and also retiring from football at the age of 26.

The centre-back made the surprise announcement on his Instagram account last night, dealing a massive blow to the Glens at the business end of the season.

There were rumours last week that former Derry City player McClean, who won the Irish Cup in 2020, was leaving the club – and he has now confirmed his departure.

In his Instagram post, McClean stated: “I’ve decided to call it a day with my football career.

“It’s not been an easy decision but it’s one I have been thinking about for a while now.

“I’ve had a good journey and have met some amazing people that will be friends for life and worked with some top players/coaches!

“Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of it, over n out.”

It’s a major setback for the east Belfast side who remain in the hunt for Irish Cup and title success.

The timing of the move is also damaging as the transfer window is closed and the club are trying to focus on the Big Two clash at home to Linfield tomorrow night.

Last Thursday, Glens boss Rodney McAree explained that McClean, who has not featured in recent weeks, was on his way back from injury.

“The other good news is about Paddy,” he told the club’s website.

“His heel is beginning to heal and he’ll soon be back in contention.

“Paddy is a big player for us on and off the pitch and has been for the past few seasons. We need him as an option for us so again I’m pleased to see how well he’s progressing.”

McClean, the brother of Republic of Ireland international James, arrived at The BetMcLean Oval in the summer of 2019 after a second spell with his hometown club Derry City.

At the time, Glentoran, who were managed by Mick McDermott, said that they had fought off interest from Cliftonville to land the player.

He was a commanding presence in the heart of the Glens defence and helped the club lift the Irish Cup in 2020 with a Final victory over Ballymena United.

The defensive ace, who has worn the captain’s armband when Marcus Kane was injured, put pen to paper on a contract extension until the end of the 2025 season.

It was a show of faith in the player, who had been criticised by McDermott after his sending-off following a poor challenge on David McDaid in the European Play-Off Final against Larne.

McClean established a formidable partnership with new signing Aidan Wilson at the back, as the Glens made a blistering start to the season and were dubbed early title favourites, but their form fell away badly and they struggled to recapture it without a fit-and-firing Conor McMenamin.

He also captained Waterford to promotion from the League of Ireland First Division in 2017 and had a year in the top flight with Sligo Rovers before returning to Derry City, where he had been a youth team player.

For any player to quit the game at the age of 26 is a huge shock but the Derry man has previously indicated he had thought about quitting football before.

A long-term injury was frustrating before his older sibling James encouraged him to play on, and he found a new lease of life at the Glens.

“I thought about taking a break from football. I spoke to my brother and told him I was going to take a year out to see what I wanted to do,” he stated at the time.

“He just said I might not get back to where I want to be, and then the Glens contacted me and, fortunately, I am back playing.

“At the start of the year I picked up that bad injury and I fell out of love with football. But coming to Glentoran, I am starting to enjoy it again. So it has been good so far.”

McAree was unavailable for comment, however the club may still retain the player’s registration.

The news, though, is a body blow to the former Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine boss – who has managed to steady the ship after McDermott’s exit was confirmed following a series of poor results.