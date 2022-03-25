Glentoran legend Elliott Morris to retire at end of season after 20-year Oval career

Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris has announced he will be retiring from football at the end of the season after an incredible 20-year career at the BetMcLean Oval.

The 40-year-old joined the east Belfast side in 2002 and has gone on to become a legendary figure at the club, sitting only behind Colin Nixon in the club’s appearance records with 743 caps and winning 14 trophies in that time.

Morris will go down as one of the best goalkeepers in Irish League history having kept 255 clean sheets, and his longevity made him a mainstay in the Glentoran side throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

After brief spells at West Bromwich Albion and Doncaster Rovers from 1999 to 2002, Morris returned home to Belfast and, despite being a Crusaders fan, made a name for himself with Glentoran.

Stepping between the sticks at The Oval, he was immediately a hit as he led Glentoran to Premiership, League Cup and Co Antrim Shield glory in his first season at the club, before adding the Irish Cup the following year.

Another Premiership title arrived in 2005, as did a second League Cup, before he added a third League Cup in 2007 and another Co Antrim Shield in 2008.

Morris’ third and final Premiership crown came in 2009 and he would follow that with his final League Cup and Co Antrim Shield successes in 2010 and 2011 respectively.

A second Irish Cup medal would be won in 2013 prior to the north Belfast man becoming Glentoran’s most-capped goalkeeper in November of that year when he started against Warrenpoint Town.

A third Irish Cup came in 2015, his first as captain, but that preceded a tough spell for the club where they fell into mid-table and a tough stretch for Morris himself, who continued to play games despite dealing with intense back pain, such was his passion to represent the club.

But he recovered from that injury to continue producing the goods for Glentoran and he even picked up the only goal from open play of his career when he found the back of the net against Institute from his own half in January 2019.

As his career has wound down, Morris accepted a role on the Glens’ coaching staff as he saw other goalkeepers such as Dayle Coleing and Aaron McCarey come in, but he had one more trick up his sleeve.

It came in the 2020 Irish Cup semi-final when he was the Glens’ hero at Windsor Park against Cliftonville, saving two penalties in the shootout to send them to the final, where they beat Ballymena United to add No.14 to his trophy cabinet.

“Its always a difficult decision to retire as a player, but I feel that after 20 seasons and with Aaron and Ross now well established at the club the time is right for me to concentrate on my coaching responsibilities at the club," Morris told the Glentoran website.

"From the first day I signed for Roy Coyle and started at Glentoran, I have felt like part of the club and Glentoran has become a very important part of me. Glentoran means everything to me. I love the club and I’m very happy to still be here after such a long time.

"My two decades were very different. My first ten years or so we were challenging for everything, winning a lot of trophies and playing in Europe every season. The second decade was one where the club struggled financially before the takeover.

"But I never thought of leaving during that hard period. Yes, there were times I definitely had opportunities to join other clubs, but I never lost sight of the fact that the club and supporters have also stuck by me during difficult times or when I was out of form. That meant so much to me.

"I owe Roy Coyle so much for bringing me to play in his great team, and also to Eddie Patterson who made me captain when Nicky retired. Following two great friends and great captains like Nicky and Leeper made me feel very proud and lifting the Irish Cup twice as captain when we’d been written off will always be two of my great memories.

"I also owe a lot to Davy McClelland who came in as Goalkeeper Coach when Alan McDonald was manager and worked closely with me here for over a decade. I learned a tremendous amount from Davy who’s another very good friend."

Glentoran have confirmed that the 40-year-old will stay on at the club as a goalkeeping coach beyond his playing career.

"I’m very happy to be staying at the club as part of the Gaffer’s coaching team and I’m looking forward to being part of a lot more of the success our fantastic supporters deserve," added Morris.