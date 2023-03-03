Glentoran legend Gary Smyth’s son Casey signs terms with The Oval club

Gary Smyth had three spells as a Glentoran player and also acted as manager prior to Ali Pour's takeover — © PMAKER

The highly rated 17-year-old winger has come through the ranks at the Oval, making a positive impression at Under-18 and reserve team level.

While his dad Gary was a much respected defender with a sweet left foot, Casey is a right footed player with a turn of speed.

It is believed that other Irish League clubs were interested in the youngster but he has opted to stick with the Glens, where he has been part of their Academy since last year.

Gary had three spells as a player at the Oval and became a huge favourite amongst the supporters, winning multiple Irish League titles and Irish Cups as well as a host of other trophies which he augmented with silverware at Glenavon and Crusaders as well as being a popular figure at Ballymena United.

In between twice managing Harland & Wolff Welders , Smyth took charge of Glentoran in January 2019 having previously been a coach at the Oval under Ronnie McFall. The one-time centre-back was controversially replaced a couple of months later by Mick McDermott in the midst of Ali Pour’s takeover of the club.

Given the service of the former Ulster Footballer of the Year to the Oval outfit over the years, Glentoran fans will be delighted to see another talented Smyth in their professional ranks.