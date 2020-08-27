Glentoran made to rue missed chances and red card as Motherwell ease through in Europa League

Motherwell 5-1 Glentoran

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: Mick McDermott Head Coach of Glentoran looks on ahead of the UEFA Europa League qualification match between Motherwell and Glentoran at Fir Park on August 27, 2020 in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Glentoran players walk the pitch prior to the UEFA Europa League qualifying first round match at Fir Park, Motherwell. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 27, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Aberdeen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Glentoran players walk out for warm up through silhouetted cardboard cut outs in the stands at Fir Park, Motherwell. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 27, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Aberdeen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: Marcus Kane of Glentoran leads out his team through the empty stands next to the cardboard cut outs of fans during the UEFA Europa League qualification match between Motherwell and Glentoran at Fir Park on August 27, 2020 in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: Caolan Marron of Glentoran battles for possession with Chris Long of Motherwell during the UEFA Europa League qualification match between Motherwell and Glentoran at Fir Park on August 27, 2020 in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Pacemaker Belfast 27-8-20 Motherwell v Glentoran - Europa League Qualifier Glentoran's Seanan Clucas is sent off during this evening's game at Fir Park, Motherwell. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

A red card proved the turning point as Glentoran were left to rue missed chances and cruelly beaten 5-1 at Motherwell.

The Glens had created the better opportunities, with Rory Donnelly and Paul O'Neill both unable to find the net when well placed, before Seanan Clucas' red card allowed the hosts to open the scores and the floodgates.

The dismissal was deserved for two bookable offences but the Glens will be wondering what could have been had either of their gilt-edged chances hit the net before their hosts did.

Donnelly, Paul O'Neill and Robbie McDaid, who would get a late consolation with a penalty, had showed their ability to trouble the Motherwell defence and it was the former who will be wondering how his wasn't on the score-sheet by the break. Gael Bigirimana whipped in a dangerous corner that the former Cliftonville forward stooped to get a header on at the near post.

Northern Ireland stopper Trevor Carson somehow kept it out with his legs, just about managing to prevent the ball squirming its way into the net.

Seanan Clucas and inspired captain Marcus Kane both had efforts too, but neither could really trouble Carson.

At the other end, Motherwell made Dayle Coleing work for his wage but the Gibraltar international was match to anything they could throw at him before the break.

More often than not, it was Chris Long causing the problems, first when a deflected effort on the end of a corner was superbly pawed away from the bottom corner and then when he jinked past Paddy McClean only to see his curling effort stopped.

Glentoran's 10 men were left facing a long final 39 minutes after Clucas was given a deserved second yellow card, both booking for late tackles and leaving the midfielder with little argument.

His side responded in perfect fashion and should have gone ahead seconds later with another huge opportunity. Superb work from Chris Gallagher on the left wing saw a low cross whipped into O'Neill but the young striker could only spoon his finish over the bar.

When McDaid's header from the resulting corner, another dangerous one from Bigirimana, flew over the bar, the Glens would surely be wondering if and when they'd be made to pay for those missed opportunities.

Callum Lang would provide the answer just a few minutes later with his first goal for Motherwell, providing the neat chipped finish to put the hosts ahead.

Caolan Marron's last ditch tackle would then deny Liam Polworth a certain goal to keep Glentoran in the game but that wouldn't, as Stephen O'Donnell soon smashed in an unstoppable effort from 30 yards before Polworth got his goal, following up after Long's effort was saved to settle the tie at 3-0.

Insult was added to injury by Tony Watt and Chris Long before McDaid got the consolation from the spot to complete a scoreline that was harsh on Mick McDermott's side.

MOTHERWELL: Carson, Grimshaw (Seedorf, 60 mins), Mugabi, Gallagher, Lamie, O’Donnell (Robinson, 82 mins), Campbell, O’Hara, Polworth, Long, Lang (Watt, 70 mins). Unused subs: P Morrison, White, Hastie, Maguire.

GLENTORAN: Coleing, Marron, Cowan, McClean, Kane, Clucas, Bigirimana, Chris Gallagher (O’Connor, 58 mins), O’Neill (McDonagh, 62 mins), Donnelly (Stewart, 73 mins), McDaid. Unused subs: Brown, McCullough, Mitchell, Crowe.