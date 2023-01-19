Glentoran make Joe Gormley a big-money offer amid talks over a new deal at Cliftonville

Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley is a wanted man as Glentoran and Larne are interested again

Glentoran have made a big-money move for Joe Gormley in a bid to lure the striker away from Cliftonville.

The Reds have been discussing a new deal with the 33-year-old and are hoping to wrap it up.

Glentoran, however, are long-time admirers of Gormley and have been able to put forward a lucrative offer, including a substantial signing-on fee.

Larne, who are keen to conduct more business this month, have also shown an interest in Gormley but the player could remain at Solitude if the club can reward him with a new two-year deal.

Both the Glens and Larne have made their interest in the player known but Cliftonville are determined to keep their goal machine, whose current contract ends in June.

Glentoran have pursued the 33-year-old before and had a £60,000 bid for the striker knocked back in January 2020.

At the time, the Reds stated: “Cliftonville Football Club can confirm that an offer was made today by Glentoran FC for the transfer of Joe Gormley, which was rejected.

“The matter was discussed with Joe, who informed us that he had no interest in joining Glentoran and therefore the issue is now closed.”

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin has made it clear he hopes the Reds’ leading goalscorer prolongs his stay at Solitude.

“Hopefully,” said McLaughlin when asked about a possible new contract for Gormley last month.

“He’s been the leading marksman in the League for some time and that will continue for a few years yet.

“His goalscoring record speaks for itself over many years and hopefully it’s something we can nail down soon enough.

“It’s important for the club to work on that and it’s important for Joe to keep scoring goals for us.

“If they can come to an agreement soon, that would be a big lift for everyone to see him agree a long-term deal.”

Gormley has remained loyal to Cliftonville and he looks set to stay put if the club can meet his contract request.

Meanwhile, there is strong interest in Cliftonville’s teenage winger Sean Moore.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are monitoring developments along with Premier League sides Everton, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and League One side Oxford United.

Cross-channel clubs are now taking a greater interest in promising young talent within Northern Ireland.