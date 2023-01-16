Glentoran manager Mick McDermott will be thinking of stepping down after unsavoury scenes on Saturday, believes former Oval hero Gary Smyth

Danske Bank Premiership

Former Glentoran hero Gary Smyth says he believes Mick McDermott and his backroom staff will be considering their futures at the club following the ugly scenes on Saturday.

The club’s board is expected to hold talks this week after the 1-0 defeat to Larne sparked a car park protest, with fuming supporters calling for McDermott to step down as Glens boss.

There was fighting in the stands and The BetMcLean Oval chief needed a police escort as he left the ground. It’s the first time Glentoran have lost five league games in a row in a single season since 1935, and Smyth feels McDermott, his assistant Paul Millar and coaches Tim McCann and Rodney McAree will be questioning whether they have the heart to carry on.

“Mick, Windy (Paul Millar), Rodney McAree and Tim McCann will be asking themselves, do they want this?” argued Smyth, who made 364 appearances for the east Belfast side.

“There is not a worse job when you’re losing, and those guys will be questioning their futures for their own sanity. There are times in your career when it feels like everything is going against you.”

In response to the ugly scenes after the game on Saturday, the Glens stated yesterday: “The Directors of Glentoran recognise that our performances on the pitch have fallen below what is acceptable to the club and our fans. Our duty is to address this urgently.

“We understand the frustration and concerns. This does not however give anyone the right to break the law or make our ground an unsafe place for fans and officials. Incidents of violence, criminal damage and threats of harm occurred after yesterday’s match that are totally unacceptable.

“Over the next few days, we will be reviewing CCTV footage and taking statements from people who were present. Where we find individuals involved in violence, threats of harm or criminal damage we will act decisively in the interest of our club, our fans, our volunteers and our employees.”