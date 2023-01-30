Glentoran manager Rodney McAree certain that Jay Donnelly’s class will soon show

Danske Bank Premiership

New Glentoran manager Rodney McAree is convinced Jay Donnelly is ready to hit top form for the remainder of the season and says Conor McMenamin is close to returning from injury in another boost for the Oval outfit.

McMenamin and Donnelly are Glentoran’s most influential players, but with the Northern Ireland winger out of action with a foot problem from November and last season’s top goalscorer far from his best, the east-Belfast side have struggled over the past three months.

A shocking run of nine defeats in 12 matches led to Mick McDermott leaving the manager’s post with McAree taking over and overseeing an immediate upturn in results with victories over Newry City and Dungannon Swifts setting up tonight’s home league game with Crusaders.

The Crues, who are in the title mix, deservedly beat Linfield last week and will be seeking a Big Two double, but they will face a rejuvenated Glentoran side with Donnelly looking a goal threat again.

McAree said: “I think Jay is one of the best players I’ve seen in the Irish League. He’s right up there as the best centre forward in the league.

“Form is temporary, class is permanent and he’s a fantastic player. Even before the past two games there were little signs that Jay was getting back to being closer to himself.

“He did extremely well at Newry scoring two great goals and I thought his performance against Dungannon Swifts was exceptional without scoring. It will not be too long before he is hitting the net more regularly. His performances are leading in that direction.”

On a date for McMenamin’s comeback, McAree stated: “Conor has had good news in terms of his injury. He is back on the grass, back running and doing a little bit of ball work. Hopefully in the next few weeks we will see Conor Mac returning which will be huge.”

Before his injury and with his impressive displays at the start of the campaign, there was talk of McMenamin landing a move across the water.

McAree says: “The way he was performing at the start of the season obviously there are a lot of people who would be keen to have his services.

“If he keeps performing like that people will keep talking about him. I hope that people are talking about Conor for the next couple of years and talking about the opportunities he might have. He’s a fabulous player and someone we have sorely missed.”

Fellow international Niall McGinn has scored four goals in McAree’s two games in charge following his move from Dundee earlier this month.

“People looked at Niall at 35 and thought he’d be over the hill, but I have known Niall a lifetime and I knew what we were getting – a lad who looked after himself and I knew if we could get him out of Dundee and to Glentoran he would be a massive asset to us,” said the Glens boss.

Another new arrival at the club has been coach John Gregg. Former Dungannon Swifts boss McAree admits that while managing Coleraine for one season wasn’t the best period of his career it was a great learning experience which is one of his reasons for bringing Gregg on board.

“At Coleraine in terms of learning there were different things like making sure what you are doing is your own, that the product you are putting across on the pitch is your own, probably personnel around you making sure they are in agreement with you and see football the same way,” revealed McAree.

“Going into the club I should have given it more thought. I didn’t but was it 100 per cent a bad experience? No, I wouldn’t say that. I had some good times, met a lot of good people and learnt a lot from the experience.

“I was told at the beginning that I could bring in whatever staff I wanted and I’m very happy to have John. He is a great football man, knows the game very well, is well respected and is a jovial character who will be good to have around the dressing room.”