Glentoran manager Warren Feeney: People’s livelihoods are being affected by these decisions

Oval chief hits out at new hardline approach by referees

In an era when the IFA’s new head of refereeing Mike Riley wants unity in the football family, Glentoran boss Warren Feeney believes his job is becoming much more difficult because of the new disciplinary procedures carried out by match officials.

The former Northern Ireland international striker was dismissed from the dugout by referee Raymond Crangle in Tuesday night’s controversial Sports Direct Premiership clash with Crusaders at the BetMcLean Oval

Fuming Feeney couldn’t hold back after Bobby Burns was red-carded in a dramatic decision by Belfast whistler Crangle, who issued a second yellow for ‘tactical time wasting’.

It was a decision that not only stunned Feeney, but most of the crowd that were treated to a football bonanza up until that point.

Although Daniel Larmour headed the Crues into an early lead, the east Belfast side came blazing back with goals from Jay Donnelly and Shay McCartan, the latter from the penalty spot.

But with 19 minutes remaining Feeney ordered McCartan to hit a corner kick instead of Burns, which ultimately led to his sending off. Crusaders also finished with only 10 men as Jordan Forsythe took the walk of shame deep into time added on.

“Only for circumstances, which I've never, ever seen before in my life in football, we would have won the game,” said Feeney. “I’ve never heard of a ‘tactical waste of time’ ever before, especially with 25 minutes left.

“My two players crossed over for the corner kick. I didn’t want my left-back hitting the corner and then having to run 90 yards to get back (into position). Tell me, who wants a left-back to run 90 yards to hit a corner kick? I’ve never heard that in all my life. There was no question of time wasting.

“I was so frustrated and I’m not allowed to open my mouth. It sums it up when you have Crusaders players coming to me to say (the new clamp down rule) is getting beyond a joke.

“When is it going to stop? People’s livelihoods are being affected by of these decisions. But it’s what (the decision makers) want. I’m just disappointed.

“My players were on the floor at the finish, but the fans gave them a great ovation at the finish, they knew they work they put in and they backed them. I told the boys their honesty and work ethic were top drawer, I thought they were outstanding. Sadly, that decision ruined a good game of football."

Feeney now faces a lengthy period on the grandstand.

“Yes, I’ll be banned, but I’ve never seen anything like that in 30 years involved in the game,” he went on. “Bobby’s reaction said it all, he's an honest kid.

“He actually works for the IFA and works closely with Andrew Davey (referee). He was absolutely deflated afterwards.

“It was hard to take, the boys crossed over, we changed corner kick takers. It’s the way (the officials) react as well, that’s the disappointing thing for me.

“I wear my heart of my sleeve and, when you see something like that happening, it’s difficult not to bite. The one thing I don’t want it to do was to take the gloss off the performance from my boys, they were superb.

“All I want is honesty and I think we got that – and the fans knew it. That’s all I want for this football club.

“I thought we were outstanding from start to finish. Crusaders are a very good side, a lot of people are raving about them the way they have started the League campaign, so we knew it would be tough.

“But we were superb, every one of the boys put in a shift and they can be proud of themselves.”