Glentoran: Marcus Kane believes Warren Feeney can bring the good times back to The Oval

Glentoran skipper Marcus Kane is backing manager Warren Feeney to cross the Big Two divide successfully.

Feeney succeeded Rodney McAree at The Oval last month after the ex-Dungannon Swifts boss returned to Stangmore Park.

But as a former Linfield manager, his CV did not go down well in some quarters of east Belfast when his appointment was first announced.

Kane had the same cross to bear in June 2012 when he made the same switch from south to east Belfast.

Ten years and 383 appearances later, Kane is part of the furniture at The Oval and has joined the pantheon of Glentoran legends.

His popularity amongst Glens fans was evidenced last month when thousands turned out to watch his testimonial game against St Mirren at Blanchflower Park.

Having won the supporters over years ago, the Shankill Road man believes his new manager deserves a chance to prove he can bring the glory days back to the Glens.

“It is tough to move from Linfield to Glentoran,” says Kane. “That’s just because of the size and history of both clubs.

“It was tough for me particularly at the start, but I was a young man then, I dare say the gaffer will probably thrive on the pressure.

“Me personally, I believe in giving everyone a chance and Warren deserves that chance.

“I’m sure if results go well, his previous time with Linfield will be forgotten about.

“Glentoran fans are hard to win over but once you do, you become part of the tapestry of the club, they really take you into their hearts.

“I have spoken before about how their support for me through difficult times really helped me and my family and I will never forget it.”

“I would have loved to have played my testimonial at The Oval but that wasn’t possible and I was very grateful to the Welders for having the game at Blanchflower.

“The atmosphere was brilliant thanks to the supporters and it was a great way to cap my testimonial year.”

Glentoran already have European experience under their belt from playing in the Conference League ahead of the new season.

However, their first game, away to Gzira United in Malta, ended up a disaster in terms of getting home but Kane reveals it was a chance for team bonding.

“The game in Malta was on a Thursday night and we didn’t get back to Belfast until 2am on the Sunday morning,” he smiles wistfully.

“We flew from Malta to Gatwick but had our connecting flight cancelled on the Friday night.

“The difficulty was that we were a travelling party of 40, so it wasn’t easy for us all to get on an alternative flight. Eventually, we flew back from Cardiff and it was a tough time travelling, but it gave us an opportunity to knit the squad together.

“Conor McMenamin has gone and the gaffer has brought some new faces in so we turned a negative into a positive.

“The vibe in the camp was good because, even though the trip didn’t go to plan, we were able to get to know each other better and get a feel for the squad.”

Kane signed a new deal last month and his experience and leadership skills will prove vital to Glentoran in the campaign ahead.

He has been a rock at left back in the green, red and black colours but acknowledges his versatility will come in handy moving forward.

“To be honest, I probably will be looking at playing centre-half, although there is tough competition with Aidan (Wilson) and Luke (McCullough).

“It suits me, especially on 3G pitches, but I’ll also challenge Singy (James Singleton) at left back if and when required, that’s up to the gaffer.”