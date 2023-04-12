Glentoran may join Crusaders in hunt for Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly

Ballymena United midfielder Josh Kelly is on Glentoran's radar for the summer transfer window

Glentoran could enter the race to sign Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly if the midfielder leaves the Sky Blues in the summer.

The Glens are understood to be admirers of Kelly, who has also been linked with a move to Crusaders.

With Kelly’s contract expiring at the end of the season, the player will have a decision to make regarding his future.

The 24-year-old could be enticed to The BetMcLean Oval by a full-time contract and higher wages.

United boss David Jeffrey will do everything he can to retain the Comber man he handed the captain’s armband to.

Kelly linked up with the Braidmen in the summer of 2019 after Ards dropped out of the top-flight.

The club fended off competition from other outfits to snap up the rising star who they had been monitoring for a long time.

Kelly is looking forward to contesting his third Irish Cup Final with Ballymena and if he does accept a new challenge, he would hope to sign off in style.

After playing for Ridgeway Rovers, he went to Crusaders in his teenage years before Niall Currie brought him to Ards. He also played under Colin Nixon, though the north Down men suffered relegation after losing to Carrick Rangers in the Play-Off Final.

His career has been disrupted by injury at points but he remains a leader and influential player for United.

Kelly was on a university placement at Ashfield when then United assistant boss Bryan McLoughlin saw him in action playing against a Boys’ Model team.

Glentoran, meanwhile, have announced changes to the Board of GFC1882.

Gail Redmond has stepped down “due to her work commitments in growing and developing the women’s game in Northern Ireland and the upcoming demands of her time.”

Former Northern Ireland skipper Redmond MBE, who has been Women’s Domestic Manager for the Irish FA Foundation, could be in line to take on the Northern Ireland Women’s Under-19 job.

Jackie Reid, who has 30 years’ experience in advertising and sales through her service with the Belfast Telegraph and is currently Head of Business at AEL, has joined the Board.

AEL is a social enterprise based in Larne, providing training, work experience and paid employment for young people and adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and physical support needs.

GFC1882 Chairman Colin Jess said: “I would like to put on record our thanks to Gail for her contribution over the past few years representing the women and girls section at Board level.

“I am sorry to lose Gail, she is highly regarded amongst the wider football fraternity in Northern Ireland and further afield and we wish her every success in the future.

“We are delighted to welcome Jackie to the Board. Jackie has been a regular visitor to The Oval over recent months and with her experience and her knowledge of the local business market, she will have a role to play in supporting the Board and wider club in our commercial activities.

“Her day job experience will also be useful in determining the direction of the Social Partnership going forward.

“If you see her around the stadium please make her feel welcome.”