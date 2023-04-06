Glentoran must grab the European jackpot, says skipper Marcus Kane

Glentoran skipper Marcus Kane insists automatic European qualification is his team’s remit over the final five games of the season — starting in Friday night’s clash with table-topping Larne at Inver Park.

It’s been a season turmoil for the east Belfast club, both on and off the pitch, with manager Mike McDermott hounded out by angry fans following a run of horrible results.

Rodney McAree was given the task of stabilising the rocking ship and, to his credit, things have improved. But if the Glens once again miss out on European football, it will be classed as another calamitous campaign.

Glentoran approach their final phase nine points adrift of Tiernan Lynch’s men in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

“We have too much to do in terms of winning the League, but European qualification is a priority for this club,” said level-headed Kane.

“Larne were knocked out of the Irish Cup last week... I suppose it was a big shock when they were beaten by Ballymena United, so I think that makes our task that little bit more difficult.

“That defeat could work either way; it could give them the jolt they need to go on and get the points they need to win the title, or it could give their confidence a bit of a battering.

“We’ve had good, tight games against Larne this year, but we’ll be going there for three points, there is no doubt in my mind.

“We need to take as many points from these games as possible. The first two games are massive for us, away to Larne and Linfield.

“But we’ll focus on Larne and look no further than that.”

Glentoran boss McAree insists it’s important his boys enjoy a winning start to the final five matches.

“This is a huge challenge, but they are all huge now, it’s one we have to look forward to,” he said.

“It will be a full house and a great atmosphere, it’s a challenge we must embrace.

“We are nine points behind Larne at the minute, but there are 15 to play for, so let’s see how many of those we can get. We are coming into a run of games we must try to pocket as many points as we can.

“I believe in the group of players we have here; they should believe in themselves because we have a lot of talent within the group.

“We must push ourselves to finish as high up the table as we can. Larne will be smarting from their Cup defeat, so they’ll have a point to prove, we must make sure we’ll meet the challenge head on

“In saying that, we must focus on our strengths. It was good to score a few goals (they hit five last week against Portadown) approaching the final series matches... automatic European qualification is our aim.

“We must take maximum points from as many games possible... we’ll challenge ourselves in every game — we want to finish as high up the table as we possibly can.”

McAree believes teenage defender Harry Murphy has given him a selection headache ahead of tonight’s clash.

The 19-year-old turned in a great performance when introduced as substitute last week against Portadown.

He added: “Harry has sat on the sidelines and watched most of the season, getting a few minutes here and there. It’s different when you are at a club like Glentoran, rather than at club like Portadown, or where I was at Dungannon Swifts, where you are forced into blooding young lads.

“At Glentoran it’s all about winning. So, it’s a little bit more difficult to get boys like Harry more game time. His attitude all season has been top drawer. The group have really taken to him and he deserved his chance last week.

“I thought he was assured, strong and he did very well. He attacked the ball, used it well and he defended extremely well. I was delighted for him. It also gave me another headache in terms of selection.”