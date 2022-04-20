Glentoran must take long route to Europe after Irish Premiership title glory hopes ended

Glentoran 0 Larne 0

Glentoran’s title hopes came to an end with a whimper after a tame scoreless draw with Larne at The Oval.

It also means, with two games left, Mick McDermott’s men cannot finish in the top two and must go into the end-of-season European play-offs.

As for Larne, they are guaranteed a fifth-place finish after their third clean sheet in a row.

Despite both sides drawing a blank, they both passed up clear chances to take an early lead within the space of 60 seconds at the start of the game.

Larne were disappointed with five minutes gone when Mark Randall slipped the ball forward to give Lee Lynch a clear run on Aaron McCarey’s goal, but he stabbed the ball just wide.

At the other end a minute later, Hrvoje Plum floated in a free-kick from the left flank which an unmarked Michael O’Connor headed inches over the crossbar.

After those early chances the game settled into a patten which saw most of the play in midfield.

The next opportunity arrived with 20 minutes on the clock when John Herron and Davy McDaid combined well.

The Scottish midfielder slipped the ball into the path of McDaid just inside the box and the little striker jinked his way clear of two defenders to have a clear sight of goal, but McCarey did well not to commit himself and made the save.

The best opportunity of the night came with 20 minutes gone in the second half. A ball over the top of the Glentoran defence found Ben Doherty in acres of space with a free sight of goal, but as he cut in the former Coleraine man shot too close to McCarey, who made the stop.

Glentoran were struggling to create chances as the second half wore on, but with 12 minutes left they came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock.

Conor McMenamin floated a dangerous cross into the box from the right flank and Jay Donnelly rose highest to nod the ball just wide with Rohan Ferguson looking beaten.

A minute into stoppage time Donnelly thought he had plundered a late winner but the former Cliftonville man flicked the ball over from six yards.

Glentoran: McCarey, Burns, Marshall, J Donnelly, McClean, Clucas ( McCartan 75), O’Connor (Cushnie 80), Marron, McMenamin, Powers (Kane 75), Plum

Unused subs: Glendinning, R Donnelly, Crowe, Cole.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Kelly, Sule (Mitchell 80), Herron (Herron 45), Randall, (Jarvis 72), McDaid, Doherty, Lynch (Simpson 91), Bolger, Cosgrove

Unused subs: Devlin, Hale, Brennan

Referee: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus)

Man of the match: McCarey

Match rating: 4/10