Glentoran mustn’t let Conor McMenamin go for less than £100k: Paul Leeman

St Mirren are believed to have tabled an offer of £75,000 plus potential add-ons for Glentoran's Conor McMenamin

Glentoran legend Paul Leeman believes Conor McMenamin has earned a big move to the full-time game in England or Scotland and he expects the club to secure at least £100,000 for his services.

St Mirren have increased their bid for the Northern Ireland star to £75,000 but that falls short of the Glens’ valuation.

The gifted 28-year-old forward is desperate to get a shot at a career across the water, a dream he has shared publicly. Manager Warren Feeney understands the player’s desire to pursue his ambitions at a higher level but the outfit’s board need a more realistic offer to do business.

Sunday Life Sport revealed that McMenamin was prepared to hand in a transfer request to Glentoran in an effort to pursue his wish.

The Saints, managed by former international coach Stephen Robinson, made an initial bid of £50,000 for the Downpatrick man. This was rejected, so the Paisley club returned with an offer of £75,000, with the potential for some add-ons to any deal.

McMenamin has a year left of his current contract at The BetMcLean Oval, and the Buddies – who will face Glentoran tonight at Blanchflower Park in a testimonial game for Marcus Kane – remain hopeful that his signature can be sealed.

Former Glens skipper Leeman feels the attacker deserves to take on a new challenge, but he also understands the club’s expectation of a higher offer.

“From the player’s point of view, Conor would want to get away, and he has earned that right to play full-time football across the water after his performances in the Irish League and then stepping up for Northern Ireland,” argued Leeman, who played 597 times for Glentoran.

“He’s never let anyone down, he has proven he can play at international level and you can see he is probably busting to get away.

“The Glens will not want to lose one of the best players in the league but if they do lose him, they will want the best price for him.

“I can see it from both camps but you always like to see a player get his chance at a higher level.

“He’s a game-changer and will be so hard to replace. From a player’s perspective, you want these opportunities to test yourself and see how you would get on at the next level.

“You can’t blame the player for having that ambition.”

Marcus Kane will celebrate his testimonial and has sealed an extension until the end of the 2023-24 campaign

St Mirren coach Diarmuid O’Carroll has witnessed McMenamin’s quality while working alongside Michael O’Neill with the international squad.

Leeman, who won four league titles and three Irish Cups with the Glens, feels the Saints need to up their offer.

“When you see players like Shay McCartan and Lee Bonis move for £100,000, you have to say Conor is worth that, if not more, so I can see why Glentoran are valuing him at over £100,000,” said Leeman, who was with his boyhood club for 15 seasons.

“He is a player of that quality as he brings you goals and assists.

“He has to go now as he’s not getting any younger. He’s at his peak and he will be thinking that, while the club don’t want to lose him.

“It will be interesting to see how it pans out.”

Leeman continued: “It’s important that both parties need to be happy.

“Glentoran have been good for Conor as well, and you have to do the right thing for everybody.

“If he does leave, hopefully the club can be financially compensated – but he’s a hard act to follow.”

Leeman will attend this evening’s testimonial for long-serving Glens captain Kane, where St Mirren will be the opponents.

Kane signed for the east Belfast side in 2012 and, as the club stated, he “has been the model player, captain, role model and friend to us all”.

“Marcus has been a great servant to Glentoran and he’s a good lad as well,” added Leeman, the last Oval skipper to lift the Premiership trophy in 2009.

“It’s something you don’t see too much these days – players giving that sort of loyalty and service.

“It’s unheard of in the modern game with all the money around. He is captain of the club now, a popular figure and hopefully it turns out to be a good night for him.

“The captain needs to have the respect of the other players, and the managers have seen his leadership qualities.

“He has been there a long time now and has been an excellent player and servant to Glentoran.

“I played against him when he was at Linfield but I had left before he arrived at the club.”

Kane has agreed a contract extension until the end of the 2023-24 season at least.

Leeman opined: “He has earned a new deal and it’s great for him and the club.

“You can’t have enough people like him at your club and in your dressing room with that dedication and leadership he shows.

“I am sure the Glens are happy to have him for another year.”