Glentoran: Niall McGinn is counting down the days to the Big Two Boxing Day Derby

Niall McGinn is excited for his first involvement in a festive Big Two showdown

Niall McGinn has already pencilled in December 26 as a red letter day this season.

For that will be when he will get his first taste of the unique occasion that is the Big Two Boxing Day derby.

The former Aberdeen and Celtic forward was in attendance for the biggest battle of last term at The Oval.

His presence in east Belfast led to the Tyrone man — who has 72 international caps for Northern Ireland — signing for the Glens in January but he insists the experience merely served to whet his appetite for the game.

“When the fixture list was released, it was the Boxing Day derby that I was drawn to first,” explains the 36-year-old.

“Of course playing against my old team Dungannon Swifts will be special, for different reasons, but the Boxing Day derby stood out for me.

“I went along to the game at The Oval last year with (agent and friend) Gerry Carlile and it was great. It was 1-1 until the final minute when Eetu Vertainen scored the winning goal.

“It was my first experience of a Big Two Boxing Day derby and Linfield brought a huge crowd.

“Having been away for 15 years, it was really good to see the passion of both sets of fans.

“I definitely got a feel for the fixture and I hope to be involved in this year’s Boxing Day derby, which is at Windsor Park.

“I hadn’t signed for Glentoran at that stage but I met the manager (Mick McDermott) and things progressed from there.”

Warren Feeney is McGinn’s third boss since arriving at The Oval, with McDermott having made way for Rodney McAree following the ex-Derry City man’s debut. He had options to stay in Scotland after leaving Dundee but elected to return home and declares he has no regrets.

“Definitely not,” he insists. “Don’t get me wrong, I was a little bit nervous when I signed for the club, because people know me from playing for Northern Ireland.

“That brings its own expectations and pressures but I was lucky in that I hit the ground running with a few goals early on.

“That really helped me settle in and that’s what we want as a team when the new season begins; a good start.

“We didn’t win any trophies last season but we finished the season on a high by winning the European Play-Off Final.

“If we can get a good start to the new season, I believe we will be in the mix for silverware this year and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”