Glentoran on verge of second January arrival with former Rangers defender Darren Cole set for Oval switch

Former Derry City defender Darren Cole is on the verge of a move to Glentoran (Ben McShane/Sportsfile)

Glentoran are set to splash the cash again before the January transfer window has even opened, with former Rangers defender Darren Cole on the verge of a move to the BetMcLean Oval.

The 29-year-old Scot was most recently with Derry City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, with the Glens moving quickly to secure his signature after his departure from the Brandywell.

Cole is set to be Glentoran’s second mid-season arrival after the club confirmed earlier this week that midfielder Sean Murray will join them at the start of next month from Dundalk.

Now the reports suggest they have made a move to shore up their back division by bringing in former Ibrox prospect Cole, who will only further enhance their title credentials this season.

After moving up through the Scottish underage ranks, playing at all levels from Under-16 to Under-21, Cole made his debut for the Glasgow giants in December 2010 in a Champions League group game against Bursaspor.

However, his time with the club would be short-lived and, after a loan spell at Partick Thistle, he would move on to Greenock Morton in 2013 before brief stays at Livingston and Broxburn Athletic.

That preceded a move to Derry, where he became a regular in the defence and helped them win the EA Sports Cup title in 2018, scoring in a 3-1 win over Cobh Ramblers in the final.

In total, Cole would make 107 appearances for the Candystripes before leaving the club at the end of last season, and now he looks set to take his talents to the Danske Bank Premiership.