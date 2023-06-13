Glentoran owner Ali Pour was ‘shocked’ by Rodney McAree’s decision to quit The Oval

The Welsh businessman delegated the appointment of Warren Feeney to the club’s board

Even though Rodney McAree’s departure ‘wasn’t part of the plan’, Glentoran owner Ali Pour believes Warren Feeney is the right man to bring success back to The Oval.

Last week, McAree stunned the Glentoran hierarchy when he quit as manager of the East Belfast club to replace Dean Shiels at Dungannon Swifts.

McAree’s departure came less than six months after Mick McDermott – a close friend of Pour’s – resigned as manager following protests from angry Glentoran fans following a disastrous run of results that cost the club a tilt at the league title.

Pour said: “It wasn’t part of the plan.

“Rodney was brought in to replace Mick. Mick was never meant to be the manager forever. The plan was he would stay in position for three to five years before he moved upstairs and Rodney took over.

“Things happened a little sooner than expected but when Rodney was promoted, he seemed very happy. We were very happy too, because the results were very good.

“So it was a big shock when he told us he was leaving, as it seemed quite sudden. We were in Europe and things were looking quite good, and then he moves to a smaller club. I was shocked.”

Pour confessed he played a limited role in the appointment of Warren Feeney, delegating the process to his board, that includes both McDermott and Director of Football Paul Millar. The appointment of the ex-Linfield boss has proved unpopular with sections of Glentoran’s passionate support.

He explained: “When Rodney left, the issue then was, what do you do? Do you bring in an interim manager? We felt that wouldn’t work. We needed someone who was full-time and fully committed to Glentoran.

“We set out a criteria, and Warren matched everything we were asking for and he won the job.

“I wasn’t hands on in the process. I’m not qualified to make that decision. I don’t micro-manage the football club, I macro-manage.

“That’s what the board is there for. I just told them, get the best person you can get. Don’t worry about the cost, get the best person because we have a very important few weeks ahead.

“We need to have a good pre-season and do well in Europe. Warren was the man chosen and I’m very supportive of that.”

Pour quashed any suggestion that he planned to sell the club. The Welsh-Iranian businessman gained control of the club in 2019, with help from Belfast-born football coach McDermott and ex-Glens manager Millar.

Pour said: “It was hard to see Mick leave because we started this thing together and I thought he would be there until the end.

“But look, a job in Qatar came up and we agreed to part. We still speak every few weeks because he’s still a board member. He’s still involved in some aspects of the club.

“But none of that has changed my position with the club. This is something that I’ve said time and time again. I’m committed to this.

“Regardless of whether Mick is here, or Paul’s (Millar) is here, I’m still committed. This is something I have invested heavily in and will continue to do so, for as long as I can.

“I’m here long term, for sure.”