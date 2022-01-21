Glentoran pays tribute after death of mother to footballers Rory and Jay Donnelly

Glentoran Football Club has paid tribute to the mother of two of their players, brothers Rory and Jay and Donnelly.

In a Twitter post, the club commented: “Everyone wishes to convey our condolences to Rory and Jay Donnelly on the loss of their mother.

"The deepest sympathy of our community is extended to the Donnelly family circle at this very sad time.”

Rory Donnelly took to Twitter to post a touching tribute to his mother, as he described being “heartbroken” at her loss.

"So this morning at 5:54am my beautiful mother gained her wings and went to heaven,” he wrote.

"To say I’m heart broken is and understatement, feel like I’ve had my heart ripped out, but I’m so happy she has gone and is no longer in any pain love you mummy, stop in from time to time.”

Glentoran Manager Mick McDermott said everyone at the club is “behind them”.

Speaking during the club’s press conference he added: “It is not a nice thing to be going through at such a young age as a family. Our condolences from everyone at Glentoran football club.

"We are behind them. I think they have shown their commitment to our club and we will show our commitment to them. I am sure our fans are behind them and everyone will be passing their thoughts and prayers on to their family.”

Many took to social media to pass on their own tributes to the family, including many of the pair’s Glentoran team mates.

Forward Conor McMenamin said: “Thoughts and prays with you, Jay and the rest of the family mate.”

While midfielder Shay McCartan added: “She’ll be proud of you lads.”

A fan commented: “Rory and Jay words are hard to find and never enough but our thoughts are with you and all the family and we hope that these messages bring some comfort.”

Glentoran are due to play Crusaders at Seaview on Friday night. It is believed a moment of tribute to Mrs Donnelly will take place –with Glentoran fans planning to stand and clap in memory on the 9th minute in recognition of the two player’s squad numbers.