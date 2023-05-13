Glentoran qualify for Europe as Junior’s double earns Play-Off Final win over 10-man Cliftonville

Glentoran are headed to Europe next season as Junior’s first-half double earned them a 2-0 win over 10-man Cliftonville in their Europa Conference League Play-Off Final at The BetMcLean Oval.

The midfielder struck twice, once from the penalty spot and once from a mistake by Reds goalkeeper Nathan Gartside, with the visitors having Donal Rocks sent-off for a straight red card in the second-half.

The writing was on the wall early for Cliftonville as they needed Gartside to make a smart reflex save to deny Conor McMenamin’s deft flick off Rhys Marshall’s cross, with the hosts monpolizing possession.

But he was powerless to deny Junior’s opening goal shortly after the half-hour mark, the midfielder coolly chipping the ball in from 12 yards after McMenamin was felled by Jonny Addis in the box.

The Englishman was then able to capitalise on a Gartside mistake just five minutes later, the goalkeeper unable to hold onto a Marshall cross and Junior gleefully converting the rebound.

Chances were at a premium in the second-half and Cliftonville, struggling to generate attacking chances as it was, saw their hopes dashed further when Rocks – only on the pitch a matter of minutes – dove in studs up on Terry Devlin and was sent off.

To their credit, the Reds had a couple sniffs at goal late on through Joe Gormley and Sean Moore but, in truth, they were second best as the Glens deservedly took their place in Europe next season.

