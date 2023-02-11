Glentoran ready to unleash Northern Ireland duo, says Rodney McAree

New signing Niall McGinn (right) has brought even more firepower to the prolific Glentoran frontline

Rodney McAree is licking his lips at the prospect of something which has been a rarity over the history of Irish League football.

When the Glentoran manager sits down to pick his team, he can now call upon not one but two Northern Ireland internationals as part of a goal-laden forward line.

Indeed, it was the challenge of getting the best out of a highly-talented group of strikers that made the offer to step into the top job at The BetMcLean Oval one that McAree simply couldn’t turn down.

Niall McGinn and Conor McMenamin were on the pitch at the same time when the latter made his international debut last June.

They overlapped for only six minutes when McMenamin made his return from injury in last Saturday’s 3-0 Irish Cup win over Portadown and now that he is back, they are sure to be a duo that Premiership defences fear facing in the final months of the season.

“It wasn’t a hard decision for me to take the job — not whenever I looked around at the quality of players that I was going to be working with,” said McAree, who will put his unbeaten record as Glens boss on the line at Coleraine looking to move to within three points of the fourth-placed Bannsiders.

“Jay Donnelly has probably had a little bit of a barren spell up until the last few weeks but he has now started to score goals, Shay McCartan has started to score goals, Niall McGinn has come in and he’s scored goals.

“We now have Conor McMenamin coming back into the squad after injury and everybody knows how good a player Conor is. You don’t win international caps if you are an ordinary player.

“We have Junior (Ogedi-Uzokwe) who came on at Portadown, he is a very good player. Danny Purkis has scored goals, but he hasn’t always been in the team.

“We’ve a lot of firepower so we need to try to play in the areas of the pitch where we can hurt opposition.”

Rodney McAree is delighted with Glentoran's attacking options

McGinn’s impact on the pitch has been clear to see. He has scored five goals in as many games since making the move from Dundee last month.

What isn’t seen in public, however, is the influence the Euro 2016 hero has had on the younger members of the Glens squad.

“Niall has a very good attitude and I think that whenever certain players around the club see that the first player turning in to training is a 35-year-old and the last player leaving training is a 35-year-old, it opens their eyes,” said McAree.

“He looks after himself extremely well, he will stay and see the physios, he will get massages and little areas he needs a bit of work on he will get them all looked after.

“He is just fantastic, his persona, the way he carries himself and the way he conducts himself.

“He goes about his business very quietly and he has gained a lot of respect with the players and he has gained a lot of respect in terms of the performances that he has put in as well.”

McAree also knows McGinn better than most.

The pair were team-mates at Dungannon Swifts before McGinn went on his full-time adventure and fulfilled his boyhood dream when signing for Celtic just over a year after he left Stangmore Park.

His skills, however, had been spotted many years before that and McGinn’s superb strike against Portadown last weekend brought back memories for McAree.

“It was a great goal. I’ve seen him do things like that before,” said McAree.

“I saw it a couple of years in the fun weeks in Dungannon when he’s cut inside and put the ball into the top corner, but the goalkeeper was much smaller in those days.

“Coleraine are on a long unbeaten League run and are in a rich vein of form right now, so we need to go there with the sort of confidence and belief we’ve shown over the past few weeks.

“Obviously we have respect for them but there’s a serious amount of quality in our squad so they’ll be concerned about our visit.”