Glentoran remove reference to 'Linfield Virus' from website

A Glentoran FC spokesman last night admitted that an article describing coronavirus as the "Linfield Virus" had briefly appeared on the club's website this week.

The description appeared as part of a tribute to Albert Kirk, a long-standing supporter of the east Belfast club.

Written by Robert Keenan, chairman of the Castlereagh Glentoran Supporters Club, the obituary included the line: "Unfortunately, due to social restrictions imposed because of the Linfield Virus (sorry force of habit!) the Corona Virus, only immediate family members will be allowed to attend his funeral."

The remark, an ill-judged attempt at humour, was quickly removed from the obituary once it was spotted by someone.

Last night the Glentoran spokesman told the Belfast Telegraph: "It appeared on our website briefly.

"As soon as it was drawn to our attention it was taken down."

He said the derogatory reference to Linfield was missed in the proofreading.

"It's certainly not something we would normally put up on our website," he said.

"It was submitted to us. We are all as busy as hell at the minute, and when it was put through it wasn't proof-read.

"It got through the mix, but as soon as we were alerted to it we took it straight down."

In his tribute to Mr Kirk, Mr Keenan said the supporters club would "make sure our friend will get a suitable commemoration when circumstances allow it".

He added: "Albert, you will be sorely missed, you have left a void in the club that will be hard to fill; but you have left us with many happy memories and stories that will be told time and time again... by grieving friends now, but later, with those recollections... beaming smiles."