Glentoran set for quiet transfer window as Mick McDermott says current squad can challenge

Moving up: Mick McDermott has declared himself pleased with the progress Glentoran have made this season

Mick McDermott believes his high-flying Glentoran side are primed for a big finale to the season.

Although the east Belfast team's chances of reeling in table-topping Linfield are evaporating, McDermott is delighted with the progress his team have made over the past 12 months.

They approach the final four matches of an intriguing Premiership campaign trailing David Healy's side by seven points and, with second-placed Coleraine visiting The Oval tonight, McDermott's troops are preparing for a must-win contest.

There is a big prize for the team that finishes in second place, with automatic European qualification guaranteed.

The Glens also begin the defence of the Irish Cup at the weekend against Cliftonville - so it makes for a hectic end to the season.

"When we set out on this journey, our aim was to build a strong team," said McDermott. "Everyone can see we are moving in that direction.

"This season is far from over. It's now going to be difficult to pick up the points needed, so our aim is to finish is high up the table as possible, and we also have the Irish Cup coming up and a tough game against Cliftonville.

"We are looking forward to competing in big games like that - our boys are relishing it. Coleraine had a great result at the weekend against the Reds, so this is another big one.

"Every team has four games left - they are all difficult. Nothing is guaranteed. Every team is battling for points because having home advantage in the European play-off is massive.

"Overall, I'm pleased with the level of performance we are producing."

Glentoran and Coleraine couldn't be separated last month - drawing home and away in the space of four days - and McDermott insists this will be another tight, cagey game.

"I thought we were comfortable against them at The Oval a couple of weeks back," he added.

"We know them, they know us. Will they be happy with a point? Or will they go for it?

"We'll just play the way we play - we go to try and win every game.

"We have done fantastically well considering where we came from at the start of the season.

"Now we've got the squad we want. The group we have will be with us for pre-season. It's not as if we will be bringing in another eight new faces. Other teams will be recruiting heavily, whereas we may bring in one player and one may go.

"We've got a strong, healthy squad and I'm happy where we are at, it gives us a bit of belief.

"The fans wanted a competitive team at The Oval, the league wanted it, we wanted it, so I think we have now got that."

Glentoran are now 11 games unbeaten and McDermott was delighted with his side's application against the Blues at the weekend.

"To come out and be dominant against a good Linfield team was pleasing," he added. "We are moving in the right direction. I was disappointed with the result, not the performance.

"I really couldn't fault any of our players. It didn't work out on Saturday, but this is now a massive game against Coleraine.

"Linfield still have to win two from their last four games - anything is possible. Until it is mathematically impossible for us to catch them, we'll keep going.

"I've been really pleased with the level of performance in recent weeks. We've looked strong, fit and fresh. We are moving in the right direction.

"Automatic qualification for Europe is still there for us. We've still a lot to play for."