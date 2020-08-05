Glentoran set to sign Gibraltar international goalkeeper Dayle Coleing

Dayle Coleing (right) in action for Gibraltar against Switzerland last year.

The 23-year-old was last season named as the Gibraltar Premier Division's Goalkeeper of the Season as he helped Europa to concede only nine goals in 17 league games, topping of the table when the campaign was suspended in March.

The Glens have pinpointed Coleing as their number one target after the disappointing displays of Marijan Antolovic, who arrived from Osijek last summer.

Read more Why Bobby Burns decided to leave Hearts for Barrow with help of Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough

Irish Cup hero Elliott Morris, 39, is understood to be keen to remain registered as a player for another season while, over the weekend, the Glens announced the signing of highly-rated 20-year-old shot-stopper Rory Brown from Institute.

Nonetheless, Glens chief Mick McDermott is keen to bring in Coleing, who could well see a move to east Belfast as a step closer to scouts from English football.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It is understood that the player had an agreement with Europa that he would be allowed to leave for a higher profile league.

However, in what is viewed as more of a sideward shift to the Irish League, Glentoran will have to fork out to secure his services, with his current side hoping to earn £50,000.

Coleing was handed his international debut last November, after Kyle Goldwin's move from Gibraltar United to Lincoln Red Imps threatened his place as a regular starter for club and country.

Since then, the pair have continued to battle for Gibraltar's starting spot, with Coleing given the nod home and away against Switzerland, while Goldwin was back in the XI for games against Kosovo, Georgia and Denmark.

Coleing has played for four clubs across Gibraltar and, while studying Secondary Physical Education and Sports Development at Leeds Trinity University, played in the Northern Counties East Football League Premier Division for both Thackley and Liversedge.

He also represented the English Universities North representative side during his time in England.