Glentoran snap up Northern Ireland international Demi Vance

Glentoran Women have pulled off a major coup 10 days ahead of the start of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership season.

The Glens, who will be trying to wrestle the league title away from 2022 champions Cliftonville Ladies, have brought back Northern Ireland international Demi Vance, three years after she left the club for full-time football.

Vance joins her fellow international squad member Emily Wilson in signing for the Glens. The former Crusaders Strikers player’s move across Belfast was revealed by the Belfast Telegraph in January and she too rejoins the east-Belfast club, having been part of their youth ranks in her younger days.

After winning the Women’s Premiership Player of the Year award in 2019 Vance pent two seasons with Rangers Women, winning the league in 2022 after returning from a cruciate ligament injury.

After being a key part of the Northern Ireland squad that played at the Women’s Euro 2022 finals she joined Leicester City last September, but her spell in the Women’s Super League lasted only five months before she was released by the club in January.

Glentoran have moved to bring the 31-year-old back on a professional contract now that female players in Northern Ireland have joined the paid ranks for the first time and the addition of two international quality players is a huge boos to the Glens squad as they prepare an assault on the league title they won in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile next weekend’s Women’s Premiership kick-off has been pushed back by 48 hours.

Originally the season was due to being next Friday, April 21 in a radical change in scheduling from the traditional Wednesday match night.

The move to Sunday, April 23 has been made in order to avoid clashing with the penultimate weekend fixtures in the men’s Premiership.