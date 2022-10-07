Glentoran stadium redevelopment relies on Stormont funding being released says club’s owner Ali Pour

Glentoran owner Ali Pour has confirmed the redevelopment of the club’s east Belfast stadium is dependent on securing funds from the Northern Ireland Executive.

The Welsh-Iranian businessman, who bought the Glens two years ago, was speaking as part of a wide ranging interview with BBC NI where he touched on a number of topics including revealing he has invested a seven figure sum in the club and plans to “invest as much as I need”.

He also disputed claims that current manager Mick McDermott is “unsackable” due to the coach’s position in the club’s hierarchy and said such suggestions are “not strictly true”.

Glentoran are set to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Stormont’s £36m funding package to upgrade and redevelop regional football stadia in Northern Ireland.

In 2015, the Executive had allocated the money for the sub-regional programme for local football and clubs, however the money has been delayed ever since as a result of multiple collapses of the institutions.

Earlier this year Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey wrote to football clubs here reaffirming her commitment to taking the funding plan forward.

Glentoran are expected to receive around £10m of those funds, something Mr Pour has said is vital for the redevelopment of the club’s Oval home.

"It's out of my hands," he told BBC NI.

"It's something we have to depend on the government for because it is a big investment. I'll happily invest alongside the government, I've made that quite clear.

"It's a beautiful stadium, if you like historical stadiums, but it needs a lot of work. We need a new stadium but when that is going to happen? Who knows?

"We don't depend on the government, we are a private entity here. We have come this far with limited assistance from the government.

"I think, for something of this magnitude, the government must get involved."

Speaking about the money he has invested in the club, the 46-year-old said he hopes to make a profit.

"Let's not forget something. Fans are emotionally attached to Glentoran, I am emotionally attached and financially,” he added.

"The stress and frustrations the fans may feel, I sometimes feel that even more. When we are making mistakes or losing games we shouldn't have lost, I do find that quite frustrating.

"It was a big challenge but I'm really happy with how things are at the moment.

"It's long-term. There's no real timeline on it. We have a long way to go and I'll try to see how far I can take this thing. It's early days yet."

"That's where it gets dangerous," Pour said when asked if it viewed is ownership as an investment or passion.

"If investment becomes a passion then you are going to lose all your money. As passionate as I am it is still a business.

"If I start acting with my heart the mistakes would happen, which nobody would benefit from. Things would go downhill for everyone, not just myself.

"It is very important to keep a structure in place. It's not just about the dollar signs, there is much more to a football team than just making money.

"Will I make a profit? I hope so. No one likes losing money."

Results at the club last year resulted in pressure and questions around the position of first team manager Mick McDermott.

The owner of Glentoran said the coach “would be the first person to leave, resign essentially, if he felt he wasn't adding value”.

"We have had ups and downs on the pitch. Mick is replaceable, as is anyone else within Glentoran,” he said.

"Initially when we first came in Mick had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, not something he necessarily wanted.

"With Desi [Curry] coming on as our general manager, the board getting more involved and myself personally, I will be getting more involved going forward - that frees up more of Mick's time. He will have more time to focus on winning games.”