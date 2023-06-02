Glentoran stage fightback to deny Cliftonville and retain place at top

Cliftonville Ladies 2 Glentoran Women 2

Two goals in a stunning second-half comeback from Glentoran Women means that the race for the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership title remains deadlocked.

The main contenders, the Glens and Cliftonville Ladies, had both been flawless so far this season with six wins from six and they still can’t be separated after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Solitude.

The Reds looked like they were about to edge clear of their title rivals at the top after goals from Marissa Callaghan and Danielle Maxwell six minutes apart put the champions in front at half-time.

An immense display of character from Glentoran turned the game around after the break and keeps the pot bubbling until these two meet again.

Caragh Hamilton and then Demi Vance netted within 10 minutes of each other to bring the east Belfast girls back on level terms and they might even have won it in the final minutes only for Emma McMaster’s free-kick to come crashing off the crossbar with Rachel Norney in goal beaten.

A mistake followed by a slick move put the Reds in front after just 13 minutes.

Louise McDaniel pounced on a loose pass in midfield and looked up before slipping a beautiful pass to Caitlin McGuinness on the right. She spotted Callaghan’s burst forward on the blindside of the defence and she stretched to direct the low cross into the net at the back post.

That gave Cliftonville momentum and they built a 2-0 lead.

Cliftonville’s Danielle Maxwell celebrates after finding the net against Glentoran

Read more Toni Leigh Finnegan calls on Cliftonville Ladies not to bask in the glory of last season’s title success

A free-kick from deep landed around the edge of the Glentoran box and when it wasn’t properly cleared, former Glens player Maxwell latched onto the ball and fired high into the net.

The next goal was always going to have a big impact. Had Cliftonville got it victory was almost surely theirs, but a Glentoran goal meant it was game on — and that’s exactly how things transpired as they got back into it on 62 minutes.

Again it was a goal from what was an uncharacteristic mistake. Callaghan played a poorly judged back pass and Hamilton was lurking inside the box. She had a simple task one-on-one with Norney.

Ten minutes later, the tight nature of the title race was reflected when Glentoran levelled.

A corner from the left wasn’t particularly well hit as it came low to the front post, but Vance turned it into a great move, stealing in front of the Cliftonville defence to divert into the net.

Now it looked like Glentoran were the most likely team to nick the points and they were inches away from doing so when McMaster rattled the bar in the 88th minutes, with Norney making a fine save in the follow-up.

It was a big night for Lisburn Ladies at Seaview as a goal from Aisling Cull after 78 minutes gave them a 1-0 win over Crusaders Strikers and moves them within two points of the Crues.

Linfield Women stay third after a 1-1 draw with Sion Swifts Ladies. Lauren Hayes put Sion Swifts ahead on 38 minutes before Kerri Halliday levelled.

Mid Ulster Ladies and Ballymena United Women battled out a 0-0 draw.