Glentoran stalwart believes they are close to winning silverware again after signing new deal

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane believes he is signing up to a team that are taking the right steps to becoming challengers in the Sports Direct Premiership again after agreeing a new contract with the club.

The 31-year-old defender has signed on for an 12th season with The Oval club and his seventh as captain looking to add to the 383 appearances he has already made in a green shirt.

Kane joined Glentoran from rivals Linfield in 2012 and has since become a beloved member of the squad, winning three Irish Cups and representing them in four European campaigns.

Thanks to their win over Cliftonville in the Play-Off Final, Glentoran’s new season will begin with Kane’s fifth continental adventure when they take on Maltese side Gzira United, followed by their bid to win a first Premiership title since 2009.

But Kane believes the club are on the right track to challenging for more silverware and he concedes that the decision to re-sign wasn’t one that required much thought.

“It never takes a big conversation with me, I think the phone call lasted a minute,” he laughed.

"It was a no-brainer coming off a successful season for me. This next year I’ve signed is a thank you to Glentoran. Hopefully we can start the season with a bang in Europe.

"This is our third season in the last four we’ve been in Europe. Last year was a disappointment which, sometimes in football, it happens. You have to take it on the chin and move on. Last year was a building step, hopefully into something new this season.

"The fans mean a lot to me and over the years the respect they’ve given me is remarkable. The performances on the pitch, we try to pay them back, and hopefully I have over these last ten years. Another one won’t hurt!"

Before the competitive action begins, Kane will be celebrated for a decade of service to the Glens with a testimonial match against St Mirren at the Blanchflower Stadium on Wednesday, June 28.

"It’s a good way to end the season,” added the skipper.

"It’s been a long testimonial season but it’s been a joyful one which ended really well with the European Play-Off win. All the events have been so special for me and it’ll be in my memory for the rest of my life.”

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney added: “Moko is a great player and a great captain with very strong character. He has loyally stuck with the club through good and bad times and you need that sort of commitment and example in any successful changing room.

"I’m really delighted he’s agreed to extend and I look forward to working closely with him. He’s a great fit for this club and team.”/