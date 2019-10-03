Glentoran star John Herron banned and fined over IFA betting charge

Glentoran's John Herron has been banned and hit with a fine after the club decided not to challenge an Irish FA charge of breaching betting regulations.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed last month that the charge relates to Herron placing bets on three matches in Northern Ireland in February.

Herron has now been banned for two matches beginning next Monday (October 7), with one match suspended for a period of 18 months, and fined £250, which will be donated to Addiction NI.

It is understood that none of the matches involved his own club Glentoran, who the midfielder joined in August last year and has since become a highly influential figure at The Oval.

The Irish FA confirmed that 'a number of mitigating factors' were taken into account when handing out the punishment.

In March, the IFA dished out an eight-week suspension to then Institute midfielder Ronan Doherty, though he had bet on his team to lose to Ballymena in February.

Herron was charged with bringing the game into disrepute, breaching Article 17 of the Articles of Association and Regulations 46 (a) and (b) of the IFA Football Regulations.

Article 17 states that where any person or body has breached or caused or contributed to the breach of any of the Articles (of Association) or brings the game of Association Football into disrepute, that person or body shall be liable to expulsion, suspension, fine and/or such other penalty or sanction as the Board/Disciplinary Committee may think fit.

The Irish FA’s Football Regulations state that the integrity of matches and competitions is violated by anyone who: (46a) acts in a manner that is likely to exert an unlawful or undue influence on the course and/or result of a match or competition with a view to gaining an advantage for himself or a third party; (46b) participates directly or indirectly in betting or similar activities relating to competition matches or who has a direct or indirect financial interest in such activities.

Herron will be suspended for Glentoran's League Cup game against Coleraine at the Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.