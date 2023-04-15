Glentoran stars must show why I shouldn’t wield axe, warns boss Rodney McAree

Manager Rodney McAree admits his stars are now playing for their future at Glentoran.

The east Belfast side approach their final three games of the League campaign still in with a glimmer of hope of claiming runners-up spot, which would earn automatic European qualification.

But the reality is that it’s been another season that promised so much, yet delivered so little.

Glentoran’s frustrated fans at least had something to cheer in midweek when Bobby Burns hit a last-gasp equaliser — which cancelled out Sam Roscoe’s first- half goal — against Big Two rivals Linfield at Windsor Park.

The result meant McAree’s boys still trail second-placed Linfield by five points in the Danske Bank Premiership table, so it’s going to be a big ask if they are to avoid the lottery of the end-of-season European Play-Offs.

McAree, who moved into the manager’s office in January after Mick McDermott was hounded out by angry fans following a run of horrible results, reckons some sort of revamp to his squad will be required over the summer.

He said: “I think at every club, you have to try and look at introducing a little bit of freshness. Obviously, I’m relatively new to this role at the club and you need to have an opportunity of putting your own stamp on it.

“How big of a revamp will probably be determined on how the next three games go. I think everybody is realistic and everybody in the changing room knows that.

“Football is a cruel business at times as you could be looking to find a new club very quickly and those players in there know it. What we try to say to them is where do they go after Glentoran?

“We have to try and get every last ounce out of them. I love working with the players, but I think there has to be a little bit of freshness added over the next few months.”

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree has decisions to make

McAree admitted he was thrilled with the performance of teenage defender Harry Murphy — son of former Linfield midfielder Darren — at Windsor Park.

“I spoke with Harry a few weeks ago and he asked me, ‘What do I have to do?’,” added McAree. “I had to be honest and told him that we would have to be forced into a position to put him in.

“But I told him that I will have faith when I do put him in, but we have to be forced into that. I thought we were forced (at Windsor Park) — you couldn’t have picked an easier game, away to Linfield on a Wednesday night with the wind blowing.

“I thought he was excellent, his commitment, desire and work rate all season and in training have been frightening and if he didn’t have that he wouldn’t be playing in the Premiership. He will relish all the battles and shirk from nothing.”

The Glens will aim to keep their European hopes alive today when they face third-placed Cliftonville at the BetMcLean Oval.

“We are still in with a shout, that’s the important thing,” added McAree. We have to look at our next game and win it, but realistically we have to win all our next three matches to stand any chance.

“When you’re at Glentoran, it’s difficult because the demand is so great that you have to win trophies and gain European qualification.

“We could win our next three matches and still not get automatic qualification. If our season runs into Play-Off territory and we put in the level of performance that we did on Wednesday, then it will take a good team to beat us — we have to try and find that form.”

McAree admitted there were a few “home truths” said to the players prior to the Linfield game after the inept performance against Larne last week.

“After the Larne match, I was a little bit confused and lost as I didn’t understand where the performance came from,” he added. “Larne ran over the top of us in the first 30 minutes and we were disappointed with that.

“There were probably a few home truths also ahead of the Linfield game as well, but I got the response I wanted.”