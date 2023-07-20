Glentoran stars proud as punch as sons turn out at The Oval

Football is certainly in the blood for many of Glentoran’s upcoming youth players, with the sons of the manager and two legends of The Oval being called up to the side’s senior squad this week.

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and that has been the case for George Feeney (15), Cillian McCann (16) and Casey Smyth (17).

Gary Smyth with his young son

All three joined the Glens’ first team for a pre-season friendly game against Dundela on Monday night, with 12 of the club’s academy teens also joining in.

While the inexperienced group suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat, Warren Feeney said it was well-deserved time for all the youngsters coming through the club’s ranks.

“For me, everywhere I’ve been it’s always been important to have a pathway for kids coming through,” the Glens gaffer said.

“They’ve got to be good enough, but I’m going to give all kids a chance from the start of pre-season.

“I’ve always involved the young boys in training with me and the only way to get them better is to have them training with better players.”

Tim McCann and Gary Smyth — Cillian and Casey’s fathers — are household names in the Irish League, and two decades ago, they shared a pitch for Glentoran in the exact same scenario.

“We would have played Dundela in a lot of pre-season friendlies,” said Tim, who became a coach with the east Belfast side last year.

Cillian McCann (16) made his senior debut for Glentoran on Monday night

The 51-year-old won league titles with the Glens and Cliftonville during his own playing career, and scored 41 goals in 281 appearances across two spells with the east Belfast outfit in the late 90s and 2000s.

“I made my debut for Glentoran 25 years ago in 1998. Roll on from then to 2023 and my son, who wasn’t even born then, makes his debut. It’s a very proud moment,” he added.

“It was emotional, but it was hard because obviously I was on the line trying to coach the rest of the team as well, so I couldn’t really get involved as a father.

“It was a weird situation.

“But, I was telling him when he was coming on the pitch where we needed him playing and where he needed to be for corners and set pieces, different things like that.

“It was surreal. I’m immensely proud. Some of the rest of the family were there as well. It was a really great night.”

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney with son George (15)

While George and Cillian made their inaugural appearances for the Oval club on Monday night, Casey Smyth has already had a few opportunities with the senior squad, after signing a three-year professional deal with them earlier this year.

Whereas his dad Gary was a much respected defender with a sweet left foot, Casey is a right-footed attacking player with a turn of speed.

Warren joked: “Casey’s certainly not like his dad.

“Smickers was a very old-school defender, whereas Casey’s very quick and it’s funny, because if you crossed the halfway line, big Smickers would have cut you in half, whereas I’d love to see young Smickers playing against his father now to see what he’d do!”

Gary told the Belfast Telegraph: “He’s certainly got the pace — I was no slouch, but I never had his pace.”

Gary had three spells as a player at The Oval and became a huge favourite amongst the supporters, winning multiple Irish League titles, Irish Cups and a host of other trophies which he augmented with silverware at Glenavon and Crusaders. He was also a popular figure at Ballymena United.

While he said the likes of Cliftonville, Crusaders and Linfield were all interested in Casey, the talented teenager opted to stick with the Glens, having joined them when he was just 13.

He has been part of their academy since last year.

“My dad never got in the way of my football and there’s no way I am going to get in the way of his,” Gary said.

Tim McCann and son Cillian McCann

Cillian McCann moved to the Glens from Larne last year and he will be starting with The Oval’s academy full-time in August, with Tim praising the work of all the underage coaches there.

“Kids develop at different ages, so from where he was three years ago to now is completely night and day,” he noted.

“The good thing is that he’s progressing.”

He added that the sport is definitely being kept in the family, with Cillian’s younger siblings coming up as well.

“My young lad Lennon is a centre-forward for Larne and he’s playing in the Super Cup this year. My wee girl is 12 and she’s a right winger for Cliftonville.

“They go out [with Cillian] in the garden and kick lumps out of each other, taking it all seriously, and I have to act as ref!”