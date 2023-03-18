Glentoran still haunted by defeat to Glenavon, admits Rodney McAree

East Belfast side face tough match with a Carrick Rangers team looking for revenge

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree believes his boys must be prepared to batten down the hatches in Saturday’s League clash against Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

The former Coleraine chief is aware Stuart King’s team will still be smarting from the last time the teams met at this venue back on March 7 — the Glens racked up a thumping 5-1 victory.

But it certainly wasn’t the end of the east Belfast side’s woes because they then lost at home to struggling Glenavon (2-0), before scraping home (1-0) against Ballymena United, courtesy of a last gasp Danny Purkis goal on Tuesday night.

That victory failed to paper over the cracks — McAree has a big job on his hands if he is to transform the Glens into trophy challenging outfit.

“The Glenavon result still hurts,” said McAree.

“Other poor results we had recently still hurt as well — they don’t go away.

“You can’t help think, if we’d performed a little bit better in certain games, we could be sitting in a better League position than we are at the minute. That’s the frustrating thing about it.

“But I’m sure all clubs will reflect on certain results and certain games and think they could have done better.

“We are now up to fourth (in the table) following the win over Ballymena and psychologically, that should give us a little boost.

“Ultimately, it’s just another three points.

“Yes, we’ve moved up a couple of places, but we must now look to get our next three points at quickly as we can.

“We must do that until now and the end of the season to see where it takes us.”

McAree knows Carrick will come out with all guns blazing, with revenge in mind after last time.

“Our previous result at Carrick means nothing, it’s a difficult venue to go,” said McAree.

“Yes, we did well the last time, but Carrick will be trying to put that right, there will be no question about that.

“Stuart (King) will have them fired up, using the last result at motivation, so we know what to expect.

“We’ve got to go there with a belief and mentality of picking up another three points.

“It was a relief getting the win against Ballymena, although we left it late.

I thought we needed an ugly victory to prove that we can grind out a result. It’s the first result that I can remember that we have actually ground out to get the three points in my time as manager.”