Glentoran striker goes extra mile for young fan after ‘surprise’ first fan mail of his career

Glentoran star Danny Purkis paid a visit to Gilnahirk PS after reveing fan mail from one of the pupils.

For most people sending a letter to their sporting hero, the chances are they will never hear any more about it.

But the mailbag of replies to P7 pupils at Gilnahirk Primary School in Belfast has been loaded with responses after they all got in touch with their heroes.

Stars like international footballer Jonny Evans responded with hand-written letters.

There were even gifts arriving in the school including a signed golf cap and golf balls from former Open champion Shane Lowry and signed books from surfer Al Mennie.

One Glentoran player, though, went the extra mile or two, and arranged a visit to meet his fans in person this week.

Danny Purkis took the time to visit the east Belfast school and brought along a signed training shirt as a way of saying thanks for the support of P7 pupil and letter-writer Brandon McBurney.

The only problem — 11-year-old Brandon was off school on the day his idol came to visit his class.

Striker Danny, though, has promised he will meet up with his young supporter, having been delighted to receive the first fan mail of his football career.

“It came out of the blue,” said Glens star Danny. “I got a message on social media a few weeks ago from the school asking for my contact details as the kids at the school were going to be writing to their idols. That was a surprise to me to begin with, but I passed on my details and a couple of days later a lovely letter arrived.

“I just thought it would be a nice thing to do to try to go along to the school when Brandon had taken the time to write to me. It took a bit of sorting with training and work commitments, but it turned out on the day I could make it along to meet the class Brandon wasn’t able to be there.

“I’m not too far away, so it was a lovely opportunity to hand deliver a reply and as a way of thanks I wanted to pass on a signed training shirt as I’ve never had a letter like that before.

“Thankfully there were quite a few other Glentoran fans around, so it was great to meet them, have a chat and tell them about life as a footballer, and share a few of my experiences.

“Some of the girls in particular said they’d been along to The Oval with their dads and it’s great to see them all taking such an interest in football.

“I have been in touch with Brandon over social media since. Maybe next time he’s down at the Oval we can meet up and have a proper chat.”

P7 pupil at Gilnahirk PS, Brandon McBurney, was thrilled to receive a reply from his Glentoran idol Danny Purkis

Craig Knight, a P7 teacher at Gilnahirk Primary School, said the project involved the whole class writing letters to their idols — and that many of the children were delighted when they got responses.

“Some of them picked authors or celebrities, but many decided they’d write to their sporting heroes,” he said.

"We could have written letters to imaginary people as a project, but getting in touch with real people they see on their TVs and know all about seemed a more interesting thing to do.”

Even Mr Knight was surprised as the responses to the letters from pupils started arriving.

“You send the letters out and don’t really expect to get replies, but they kept coming and the children were thrilled when they got their replies,” he added.

“One of the pupils wrote to golfer Shane Lowry and he got in touch, sending along a signed golf cap and golf balls. Surfer Al Mennie wrote back to one of the girls too and sent along signed copies of his books.

“Two of the football fans wrote to Jonny Evans and he replied with hand written letters as well. And Irish international George Dockrell responded with a cap signed by the whole international cricket team.

“Honestly, it was thrilling for them to receive so many replies.

“But we’re obviously delighted that one of those written to, Danny Purkis, was so determined to come along to the school and meet with the class,” he added.

“Unfortunately for Brandon, he wasn’t in school the day Danny was able to come along. But we have passed on the letter and the signed training shirt. I know Brandon and his mum are thrilled and we can’t thank Danny enough for making it a great end to the time at primary school for the whole class.”