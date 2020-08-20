Glentoran through to face Motherwell in Europa League thanks to Robbie McDaid winner

Pacemaker Press 20-08-2020: Glentoran v HB Torshavn Europa League. GlentoranÕs Christopher Gallagher and HB TorshavnÕs Paetur Petersen pictured in action during this evenings game at the Oval in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press 20-08-2020: Glentoran v HB Torshavn Europa League. GlentoranÕs Robbie McDaid and team mates pictured after Glentoran wins this evenings game at the Oval in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Pressq

Robbie McDaid scores big goals for Glentoran. The classy striker netted the Irish Cup winner versus Ballymena United in July to send the east Belfast club into the Europa League and last night he was at it again firing the only goal of the preliminary round tie against HB Torshavn to set up a glamour clash with Motherwell.

Just before the break McDaid delivered a dynamic finish and despite a few second half scares Mick McDermott’s men hung on and will travel to Scotland next week to face Stephen Robinson’s team.

Motherwell will start as big favourites but McDermott, McDaid and the Glens will fancy creating an upset at Fir Park, especially given how the Steelmen have started their Scottish Premiership campaign.

Whatever happens, nothing can take away this result - the first time the Glens have progressed through a round of European competition since 2011 and a win worth an extra €240,000 to the club.

Having already pocketed as estimated €220,000 in European prize money, based on last season's figures, the Glens have now won €460,000 (£413,000) this summer.

The success was Glentoran’s first competitive fixture at the Oval since March and their first European encounter in five years and while it was a shame that no fans were allowed into the stadium to cheer the team on due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it was still fantastic for the club to be back in continental competition where they have enjoyed some famous nights.

There is clearly something about August 20 in the history of the Glentoran with their Twitter account reporting before last night’s game that it was 71 years ago since they returned to the Oval in 1949 after eight years away from the ground which had been bombed in the Belfast blitz during the second World War.

When McDermott took charge in March last year one of his prime ambitions was to qualify for Europe and they achieved that winning the Irish Cup after coming through a cracking semi-final against Cliftonville on penalties before clinching a dramatic decider versus Ballymena at Windsor Park with magic man McDaid netting the decisive strike in extra-time.

Since then Navid Nasseri and Elvio van Overbeek, who played in the final, have moved on with Conor Pepper joining Nasseri at Linfield.

While the Glens may have lost some notable names they have brought a few in themselves including ex Motherwell star Gael Bigirimana and Gibraltar goalkeeper Dayle Coleing.

Both were given the nod by McDermott against HB Torshavn with the other new signings Luke McCullough, Jamie McDonagh and Rory Brown named on the bench. The other players who didn’t start the Cup final that kicked off this time were Caolan Marron and Seanan Clucas.

With a blustery wind and surface water on the pitch after a heavy downpour earlier in the day conditions were difficult for both teams though the visitors produced some slick passing moves early on, one of which was brought to a shuddering halt by an important interception from Marron. In the 23rd minute Hilmar Leon Jakobsen was wide with an ambitious overhead kick for Torshavn while on the half hour Patrick McClean was booked for a foul on the onrushing Mathias Kristensen.

At the other end there was plenty of endeavour from the home side but little creativity with an off-target Clucas strike from outside the box the closest they came. That was until the 42nd minute when ace predator McDaid put his side in front with a brilliant finish. Ruairi Donnelly provided the assist with an intelligent pass ball into McDaid’s path but there was still much to do as the Glentoran number 11 chose to volley first time with the ball whizzing past the Torshavn goalkeeper and into the net.

Pure class from McDaid. Glentoran supporters are used to that.

They will also hope that the super save Coleing made in the 50th minute to deny Torshavn substitute Adrian Justinussen becomes common place. The second half was much more open that the first with close shaves at either end. Bigirimana’s inswinging corners were causing all sorts of problems for the Torshavn rearguard but the away side remained dangerous with Jakobsen blocked by McClean prior to slamming wide.

Former Northern Ireland defender McCullough entered the fray in the 68th minute and slotted into a holding midfield role. With Torshavn coming on strong in the latter stages the Glens needed his experience. They also needed Bigirimana to be alert to clear off the line from Jakobsen. The influence of the ex-Newcastle star was growing and on the evidence of his first competitive fixture for the Glens he looked a shrewd signing from McDermott.

With conditions getting worse, Torshavn were dominant in their quest for an equaliser but a fine block from Marron helped keep the Glens in the lead. In a rare break out of defence McDonagh on debut tried to ease the pressure with the Glens inching towards a clash with Motherwell.

When the final whistle blew there was relief and joy. Glentoran weren’t just back in Europe, they were back with a victory.