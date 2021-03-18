Glentoran to kick off Women's Premiership title defence against Crusaders Strikers as schedule released

Glentoran Women will kick off their Danske Bank Women's Premiership title defence at home to Crusaders Strikers on April 28.

The Glens claimed their first Women's Premiership title last year, and their first league title since 2014, by edging out rivals Linfield and denying them a fourth title in a row.

Runners-up Linfield welcome Sion Swifts to Midgley Park on the same evening to start their campaign, while Derry City kick-off against Cliftonville at the Brandywell Stadium.

All three derby fixtures - the Big Two clash between Glentoran and Linfield, the north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders, and the north-west derby between Derry City and Sion Swifts - are all scheduled to take place on 12 May, 16 June, 28 July and 8 September.

The final round of the season is scheduled for 6 October when Glentoran host Derry City, Linfield welcome Crusaders respectively and Cliftonville are at home to Sion Swifts.

This season will be an expanded season in the Women's Premiership, with the six teams playing each other four times, meaning each side will play 20 games in the season.

The tournament has been granted 'elite' status by the NI Executive, meaning it can go ahead regardless of Covid-19 restrictions, meaning NIFL are confident the full slate will be played.

Full fixtures for all six teams can be found here.