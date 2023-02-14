Glentoran to retain Paddy McClean’s registration despite retirement

The brother of Republic of Ireland international James McClean announced his retirement from football on Sunday

Glentoran have confirmed their intention to retain Paddy McClean’s registration despite his decision to quit football.

On Sunday evening the central defender announced his retirement at the age of 26, stating: “I’ve decided to call it a day with my football career. It’s not been an easy decision but it’s one I have been thinking about for a while now.”

While McClean is not expected to play for the Glens again, the East Belfast club have opted to retain his registration.

This will prevent the former Derry City man from coming out of retirement and signing for another club before his contract expires in 2025, without Glentoran’s agreement.

The club statement read: “Patrick McClean has informed the club of his desire to pursue other avenues outside of football.

“Our players, staff and directors would like to thank Patrick for his contribution to Glentoran.

“GFC will retain Patrick's registration for the remainder of his contract.”

McClean, the brother of Republic of Ireland international James, arrived at The BetMcLean Oval in the summer of 2019 after a second spell with his hometown club Derry City.

At the time, Glentoran, who were managed by Mick McDermott, said that they had fought off interest from Cliftonville to land the player.

He was a commanding presence in the heart of the Glens defence and helped the club lift the Irish Cup in 2020 with a Final victory over Ballymena United