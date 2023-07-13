Glentoran to rival Larne in chase for Cliftonville star

Glentoran have joined Larne in the race to sign Cliftonville's sought-after left-back Levi Ives

Glentoran have made a big move that threatens to hijack Levi Ives’ switch to Larne.

Cliftonville confirmed Sunday Life Sport’s story that Ives handed in a transfer request in the hope of securing a move to Inver Park.

But now the Invermen are having to fight off strong interest from the Glens in the defender.

The Reds, while announcing the player’s transfer request, say he will “not be permitted to leave until our valuation is met”.

Irish Premiership champions Larne tabled a third bid for the 25-year-old left-back and are still hopeful of getting the deal across the line, but Glentoran’s interest has muddied the waters.

The Co Antrim side’s third offer is thought to amount to over £50,000 if all conditions are met.

Ives is contracted to Cliftonville until June 2025 but is understood to be keen on playing full-time football.

New Glens boss Warren Feeney has drafted in midfielder Josh Kelly and winger Dáire O’Connor but the arrival of Fuad Sule is a notably significant coup.

Feeney is still keen to strengthen his panel and they have joined the fight to secure Ives’ signature.

A Larne source told the Belfast Telegraph they remain optimistic about recruiting Ives but are aware of Glentoran’s interest.