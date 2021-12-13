Glentoran to use video evidence in appeal over Robbie McDaid’s red card during win over Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers 0 Glentoran 3

Glentoran will submit a video of Robbie McDaid’s challenge on Carrick Rangers substitute Kyle Cherry in an attempt to overturn the red card he received just three minutes after coming on in their 3-0 victory at the Loughshore Leisure Arena.

It is sure to be one of the shortest but most eventful impacts by a substitute this season because the striker also had a goal disallowed, but manager Mick McDermott disagreed with both incidents and believes he has the evidence to prove it.

“I’ve seen the video of the alleged violent conduct that he was sent off for,” he said. “There was no motion of the arm, no intent. Robbie jumped with his arms elevated, you can’t jump with your arms by your side and any contact is incidental. So we will submit the video and go from there.”

As for the effort ruled out for a challenge on Aaron Hogg, McDermott added: “It’s a clear goal, he outjumped the goalkeeper and headed the ball, it wasn’t as if the goalkeeper had the ball in his hands and he challenged him. It was a clear contact with the ball, scored the goal, disallowed.”

Not that the Glens needed another goal to confirm an ultimately comfortable win. They were already three up at that stage, the Glens boss having the luxury of making a triple substitution in the 70th minute including the withdrawal of man of the moment Jay Donnelly,

Donnelly’s third double in his last five matches, either side of Shay McCartan’s first goal for the club, took his tally for the season to 18 and, with Cliftonville and Linfield both held to draws, the Glens have a chance to go top by beating Glenavon on Friday,

Carrick will be grateful they don’t have to face Glentoran again until the end of March. The Glens have now scored the last 23 goals in an eight-game unbeaten sequence in the fixture and boss Stuart King could only admire the quality of the opposition.

“They have an unbelievable squad, you saw from the players who came on from the bench,” he said. “I thought we were really competitive in the first-half, but the second goal killed us. The lads were told at half-time to keep it tight and we concede within 20 seconds.”

Carrick: Hogg, Glendinning, Ervin, Surgenor, Tilney, Forsythe (Cherry, 62 mins (Gawne, 74 mins)), D Kelly, Anderson, E Kelly (Gibson, 62 mins), McGuckin, Cushley. Unused subs: Shields, Gordon, Kalla, Mulholland.

Glentoran: McCarey, Marshall, Marron, McClean, Burns, R Donnelly (Jenkins, 90 mins), Crowe (McDaid, 70 mins), Clucas, McCartan (Garrett, 78 mins), McMenamin (Mitchell, 70 mins), J Donnelly (Smith, 70 mins). Unused subs: Cushnie, Glendinning

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)

Man of the match: Jay Donnelly

Match rating: 6/10